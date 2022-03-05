Washington ends regular season celebrating nine on Senior Day

Graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. hugs his fellow teammate Emmitt Matthews Jr. as they step off the court during the Washington men's basketball team's game against Oregon State on March 5, 2022. Brown Jr. will leave the Huskies after the Pac-12 tournament ends the season.
As Terrell Brown Jr. put on a headset for a post-game interview on the court, someone had to raise a hand to quiet part of the student section.
The late-staying fans chanting “MVP” over and over and making it tough for Brown Jr. to be heard, put into one word the Washington men’s basketball teams’ most obvious theme of the season.
Brown Jr., who played his last regular season and home game Saturday, has been undeniably the most valuable piece of the Huskies’ (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12) 2022 season. Part of a random crew of transfers who joined Washington after a mass exodus of last years’ team, the vision was always for Brown Jr. to come home for just a single season.
“I got a second chance,” Brown Jr. said. “A third chance in a way, from Seattle U to Arizona to here. And the coaching staff, Jamal [Bey], they all took me in. Means a lot to me, personally.”
After postseason play concludes, Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis will have used up all their college basketball eligibility and will move on from Washington.
The other seven players who were celebrated during Saturday’s senior day are left with remaining eligibility and the option to stay for another year or two.
That list includes Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jamal Bey, Riley Sorn, Nate Roberts, Jonah Geron, Noah Neubauer, and Reagan Lundeen.
The senior members of the Husky basketball team line up together before the Washington game against Oregon State on Mar. 5 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
To end the regular season, all but Geron came on the court against the Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12). With 1:20 left on the clock, Washington’s starters left the court hugging to a standing ovation from the crowd at Hec Ed.
After the Pac-12 tournament, three of five of Washington’s usual starters will face making their plans for their next year. Due to an extra year of eligibility given for a COVID-19 year, the redshirt juniors have one or two years of eligibility left and the seniors one.
“I have no comment on that yet,” senior Jamal Bey said about a potential return. Bey — who was one of four Huskies to score in double-digits Saturday — will graduate in the spring.
Head coach Mike Hopkins noted that he could see some players potentially choosing to come back, but is leaving that conversation for the upcoming months.
Before the seniors are left to decide, the Huskies head to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament next week, opening against Utah on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.
After being picked to finish 11th in the conference at the beginning of the season, Washington heads into the tournament as the No. 6 seed with the same conference record as Oregon and WSU.
