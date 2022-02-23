Washington falls in Apple Cup game

The Washington men’s basketball team’s conference losing streak continued Thursday night in Pullman, with UW falling to its cross-state rivals for its first Apple Cup game of the season.
Though the Huskies found offensive input from across the roster in the wake of another missing starter starter to injury, they weren’t able to hold onto their small leads from the first half and eventually fell far enough behind in final minutes for a 78-70 loss.
Senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. didn't play Thursday due to a concussion. Junior forward Langston Wilson started in his absence.
After staying neck-and-neck with the Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) in the opening 20 minutes and heading into the break tied 33-33, the Cougs broke through for an 11-point lead.
A second half run by the Huskies (13-13, 8-8 Pac-12) — which was powered by a few shots from three by junior guard PJ Fuller — kept them close through the final 10 minutes, but they never found a spark to take the lead away from Washington State.
WSU stayed ahead as the back and forth game winded down, and with about a minute left had nearly secured the game in its favor.
Fuller, who has stepped into more playing time amidst grad student guard Daejon Davis’ absence, led Washington’s scoring Thursday evening with 23 points. Graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. and junior guard Cole Bajema followed in scoring with 11, and Brown Jr. added eight assists.
The game brings Washington to a flat .500 record overall and in conference. Its UW’s fourth Pac-12 loss in a row.
Because of makeup games from early-season COVID-19 issues, the season’s games against WSU fall back-to-back, with UW’s next game in Seattle against WSU again on Saturday.
Looking to take advantage of the quick turnaround, the Huskies tip off Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.