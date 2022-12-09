Washington falls to No. 18 Gonzaga

The Washington men’s basketball team was simply outmatched Friday night.

After a busy and disorganized first half from both sides, which included 18 total turnovers and 13 steals, No. 18 Gonzaga settled into its game and Washington never found solid footing. After 40 minutes, the Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12) ended the night down 77-60.

Seventeen-point loss aside, UW kept up with its first ranked opponent of the season through the first ten minutes. Senior guard PJ Fuller opened scoring with a takeaway dunk, and until Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme tied the score at 4-4 strictly with free throws, GU wasn’t clicking anymore than UW on offense.

Angering a loud, sold-out crowd in Spokane, three charge calls and six turnovers kept Gonzaga stagnant through the first four minutes.

But fouls weren’t just a Gonzaga issue. Sophomore forward Jackson Grant had to come in off the bench early after two fouls were called on junior center Braxton Meah. Grant scored his first, and only, points of the night quickly. And as he helped execute a block of Timme, the Huskies turned around to start their biggest lead of the night.

Two quick 3-point shots in transition from Fuller and graduate student guard Jamal Bey brought UW up 12-7. With neither side able to hold onto the ball, much less score, offense stayed static for a few minutes until Gonzaga broke out for its first run of the night.

A timeout called by head coach Mike Hopkins broke up the run and UW was able to stay in arm's length of GU for a little while longer. A three from senior guard Cole Bajema tied the score at 17-17, before the Bulldogs (7-3) slowly started to pull ahead.

Gonzaga’s scoring wasn’t matched for the rest of the night, and Washington was slowly left behind from just before halftime on.

Coming into the second half down by 10 at 36-26, UW’s hope of a massive comeback and upset continued to fall out of reach.

The Huskies’ shooting from the field increased to 50%, but Gonzaga limited opportunities to take many more deep shots. As the Bulldogs’ offense continued driving, the Huskies remained down by 15 points for the majority of the second half.

Failing to avoid foul trouble as hoped in Friday’s game, Washington had committed 18 fouls by the end of the night. The last came in the final seconds of the game, when Gonzaga’s win was secured.

The night ended in Gonzaga’s favor, as predicted, with a final score of 77-60. Friday night was UW’s lowest scoring game this season.

Washington will try its non-conference luck again early next week against Cal Poly. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

