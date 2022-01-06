Washington finds first Pac-12 victory with second half spark

Managing to completely flip the script on Thursday night’s game, the Washington men’s basketball team found a huge second-half spark to swing a 14 point deficit into a nine point lead during the final 15 minutes of its game against Utah.
Shooting came together for the Huskies (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) in their first conference win of the season, where they ended shooting 44.3% from the field and 45.5% from three. Between UW’s ability to capitalize off Utah’s turnovers — which ended up totaling 19 — and shooting consistency, a second-half spark easily took off.
Junior guard Cole Bajema, who scored 15 points off the bench Thursday for a career-high, started to really click late into the first with a big three to end the half. His deep shot from the right brought UW within four as it headed into the half down 37-33.
After keeping up with Utah’s pace in the first, things took an unsteady turn in the second. The Utes (8-7, 1-4 Pac-12) made it look like the game would be out of the Huskies’ hands as they found a 14 point lead just six minutes of the second half.
But as quickly as they fell behind, the Huskies powered back, with Bajema and Terrell Brown Jr. leading a massive offensive charge. Reflecting the varied production the Huskies found Thursday, grad student Daejon Davis and senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. carried the momentum into a nine-point lead.
Even though it lost the big advantage, Washington did enough to stay on top in the final minutes of the game. The second-half improvements earned UW a 74-68 win and sent Utah to the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.
Washington jumps to seventh in the standings with a .500 overall and conference average.
A happy Washington team celebrated Bajema post-game, high-fiving and hugging the guard for a breakout game. Hoping to carry the good energy into the last game of a long road streak, Washington preps to take on Colorado on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.
