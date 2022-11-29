Washington men’s basketball returns home with exciting win over Seattle U

On Monday night, cheers came from both sides of Alaska Airlines Arena.

A redeeming tournament win in Anaheim this past weekend carried over for the Washington men’s basketball team, who ousted its cross-city rival Seattle U in a decisive 77-66 win to begin a busy week.

“It’s been a rivalry and a game that’s great for the city,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “It’s always been a tight game, and they always fight us really hard.”

Strong efforts by junior center Braxton Meah and senior guard Cole Bajema were enough to push Washington over the edge to solidify a sixth season victory.

A second-half comeback acted as the primary impetus after the Huskies (6-1) had let an early 11-point lead over the Redhawks (5-1) diminish into a two-point deficit by halftime, with Seattle U out-rebounding UW, 26-16. The visiting team was able to pull off four shots and just as many rebounds right before the half ended to nab a tight 40-38 lead.

In the first two minutes of the second half, Seattle U went on a five-point shooting streak to grab a five-point lead over UW.

Washington started to pull away with its own six-point streak a few minutes later to post the score at 50-50, which turned into a five-point Husky lead by the 10-minute mark. An alley-oop dunk by Meah off an assist from Bajema got Washington’s motor running, and not too much later, the Huskies previous 11-point lead was recovered.

“We had to especially work on the rebounding part [in the second half],” Bajema said. “I feel like we did a better job in the second half.”

With an obvious size advantage — both Meah and junior center Franck Kepnang are around 7 feet tall (Seattle U’s tallest player is 6-foot-10) — the Redhawks were forced to begin launching shots from way outside. Not having the manpower to break inside the key with the ball, paired with the heightened momentum, ultimately resulted in the 11-point Husky win.

“I thought the game changed when we put the two big guys in together,” Hopkins said. “It was a one point game, we were trying to get some momentum, their energy and their size got us that six-point lead, and we didn’t look back.”

Overall, UW went 26-52 on the floor which topped the Redhawks’ 24-73. The team remained solid from the line, throwing in 22 of 26 total free throws. Seattle U continued to out-rebound the Huskies, 42-36.

Pac-12 play is next on the docket for Washington, and the team will hope to hang onto the same momentum as the regular season ensues.

Washington travels to Corvallis next for its first conference matchup of the season against Oregon State, set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

