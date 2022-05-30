RJ Manke’s spectacular season concludes at NCAA Championships

It was time for a change.
During Pepperdine’s 2021 NCAA men’s golf championship win, there was one noticeable missing piece on the roster: RJ Manke.
After being benched during the first round, Manke watched the Waves win their first title since 1997 from behind the ropes. With an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, the fifth-year senior contemplated his next steps.
Manke determined it was time to start a new chapter. The product of Bellarmine Prep, as well as the son of two former Huskies, felt Seattle beckoning for his return. Just a few short weeks after entering the transfer portal, Manke officially committed to Washington.
Manke couldn’t have asked for a better homecoming.
In the final season of Manke’s collegiate career, he was named Pac-12 Golfer of the Year and was a finalist for the the Fred Haskins Player of the Year Award, which annually honors the top college golfer.
Manke looked to add one more award to this impressive resume, trying to become the first UW men’s golfer to win a national championship since James Lepp’s historic season in 2005.
The quest for ultimate glory began at the NCAA Championships on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Manke started the tournament strong, finishing the front nine at even par. The back nine began on a positive note, as Manke sunk a long birdie putt to place him at 1-under for the day.
This success soon proved to be short-lived. Manke went on to card bogeys on the 13th, 15th, and 16th holes, as well as a double-bogey on the 14th. This late stretch ended Manke’s day at a 4-over 74, earning him a tie for 62nd place.
The stereotypical Arizona heat began to make its presence felt on Saturday, with temperatures soaring to triple digits throughout the second round.
Despite the blistering heat, Manke put together a consistent round and finished the day at an even-par 70. This earned him a tie for 28th place, and within striking distance moving into Sunday.
Manke’s putter began to emerge during the third round, notably on the fourth hole where he sunk an impressive 50-foot putt for his third birdie on the day. Manke navigated the quick greens like an experienced pro, as a beautiful putt earned him an impressive par save on the 468-yard 12th hole to remain in contention.
Manke’s 1-under par performance shot him up the leaderboard, where he ended the day in a tie for 12th place.
Manke’s troubles Friday kept him at 3-over par entering the fourth round on Monday, and seven shots behind the tournament’s leader: Gordon Sargent from Vanderbilt. This deficit proved insurmountable, with Manke retreating to a tie for 16th after a bogey on the fourth hole and double-bogey on the sixth.
Manke finished the tournament with a 6-over 286.
While his illustrious year with Washington officially came to an end Monday, Manke’s incredible achievements will certainly leave a mark in the history of the Washington men’s golf team.
