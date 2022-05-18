Sudden-death playoff sends RJ Manke to NCAA Championship

It was a season to remember for the Washington men’s golf team, ending the year with its first Pac-12 Championship since a stretch of back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.
Washington looked to continue this hot stretch Monday in Stockton, California for the NCAA Regionals. The Huskies entered the 14-team field as the No. 2 seed and looked to finish as one of the top five programs to earn a berth to Scottsdale, Arizona for the NCAA Championship.
Washington was unable to create a strong run throughout the three-day tournament, ending the tournament in eighth place, with an 11-under 853. The Huskies will still be represented in Scottsdale next week, as senior RJ Manke pieced together an 8-under par performance throughout the week.
The top individual finisher that’s not on a top-five finishing team earns a berth to the NCAA Championship, and it came down to the wire in Stockton to determine who earned this spot.
Manke and LSU’s Drew Doyle both finished their rounds at 8-under par and moved into a sudden-death playoff to clinch the spot.
Manke only needed one playoff hole to hold on, and a par punched his ticket to Scottsdale.
Manke will join the winner of the tournament, Arizona State, who posted a three-day score of 38-under par, along with Stanford, Brigham Young, Oregon, and Liberty who rounded out the top five, respectively.
The Huskies started off slow, finishing their first round in a tie for 10th place with a 3-over 291. UW senior Noah Woolsey, a First Team All-Pac-12 selection, stumbled out of the gate, starting his round with two double-bogeys before settling down and posting two birdies to finish the round at 3-over par.
The final two holes posed a challenge for a few of the Huskies as well, with sophomores Teddy Lin and Taehoon Song both carding a triple-bogey during this stretch.
Despite many of the Huskies' struggles, Manke was able to put together a solid round, finishing at 2-under par. This performance was the best round of the day for Washington and earned him a tie for 10th on the individual leaderboard.
The Huskies caught a second wind Tuesday, powered by a combined sixteen birdies over their final nine holes.
This strong finish led to a team score of 12-under 276 during the second round, enough to finish the day in eighth place.
Manke continued to prove why he earned the title of Pac-12 Golfer of the Year, posting a 5-under 67 in his second round. This performance moved Manke into a tie for first place on the individual leaderboard. The Pepperdine transfer posted six birdies on the day, logging four over the final eight holes.
Junior Petr Hruby began to emerge during the second round, finishing with a 3-under 69 and a six birdie performance. Woolsey and Lin maintained solid rounds, with each of the golfers finishing the day at a 2-under 70.
The Huskies were unable to capitalize on their position moving into Wednesday, finishing the three-day tournament in eighth place. Lin had the best round of the day for the Huskies, carding a 2-under 70, while Woolsley closed out his UW career with a 1-under 71.
The story of the day was Manke’s performance, as all eyes fell on him Wednesday afternoon.
Manke had a lead as the top individual through most of the day, but a double-bogey on the 13th hole left him behind USC’s Jackson Rivera and LSU’s Doyle on the individual leaderboard.
Bogeys by Rivera on No. 12 and No. 13 pushed him out of contention, and LSU was in a late push to overtake Liberty for fifth place. LSU ultimately came up short, which left Doyle tied with Manke as the top individual finisher not among the top five teams, pushing them to a sudden-death playoff.
Manke set himself up well on the first playoff hole, as his third shot from off the green landed only a couple feet from the hole, which he tapped in for a par. Doyle was unable to convert on an eight-foot par putt to close out the afternoon.
Manke will compete for the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, starting May 27.
Reach contributing writer Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.