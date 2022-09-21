Washington men's golf finishes third at Husky Invitational

Golf is hard.

That was the only way head coach Alan Murray was able to explain the final round at the Husky Invitational.

“Golf is a really hard game,” Murray said. “No one wins all the time.”

Golf becomes even more challenging when played at unforgiving courses, which may be a generous description of the difficult playing conditions faced at Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton, Washington.

“The course was extremely tough this week,” Murray said. “Very firm. Kind of missing it in the right spot was key.”

On Tuesday, it seemed the competitors were missing in all of the wrong spots. Far too many tee shots ended with arms stuck out at a right angle, the universal sign of a ball lost to the woods.

The leaderboard became a game of musical chairs, with USC, Washington, and Washington State frequently shifting spots down the home stretch as bogeys littered the scorecards.

Despite entering the final round nine shots back of USC and seven shots back of Washington, Washington State finished strong to win the tournament in enemy territory. The Cougars posted a final team score of 4-over 868. The Huskies finished the tournament in third place with a team score of 9-over 873.

The tournament opened in a grueling fashion, with Washington playing 36 holes on a course that exposes all areas of weakness.

Washington would enter the ten-hour day without its top golfer, senior Petr Hruby, who was out with an injury. Drew Warford was penciled in to fill in for Hruby, the first career start for the sophomore. Walford wasn’t fully healthy as he battled a back injury throughout the two days. The discomfort was noticeable on the final scorecard as well, and the Snoqualmie native failed to finish below 7-over par in all three rounds.

The absence of Hruby provided the opportunity for young players to shine, and Joshua Koo took full advantage. The freshman displayed his potential throughout the first round, ending with three birdies on the last six holes. Koo’s day ended at even-par, settling into a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard.

Despite playing with only four healthy golfers, the Huskies got stronger as the day continued, combining for a score of 5-under par on the final nine holes. This span included seven birdies, four bogeys, and a chip-in eagle by senior Bo Peng on the 14th hole.

Taehoon Song led the late push with a bogey-free back nine in the second round. The junior carded four birdies during this stretch to finish the day at 1-under 143, earning a tie for fifth on the individual leaderboard.

The strong finish landed Washington a spot in second place on the leaderboard, ending the day with a score of even-par 576 and a comfortable position moving into the final round.

Tuesday couldn’t have started much worse.

The taxing first day appeared to take a toll on the Huskies, as a slow start sent Washington toppling down the leaderboard. The starting five combined for 13 bogeys, one double-bogey, and a triple-bogey over the first nine holes.

“We just hit too many bad shots on the front nine today,” Murray said. “On a championship course when you hit bad shots you get punished, and that’s what happened.”

Then, on the 251-yard 12th hole, Taehoon Song showed a sign of life for the Huskies. The undulating slope on the green initially appeared to mystify the junior, who took an extensive period to find the correct read.

At last, Song stepped up to the ball. The read was perfect. The ball rolled to the top of the slope about 25 feet to the right and with a perfect right-to-left break crawled to the lip of the hole, falling right in.

Song looked to the ground and held a sole fist in the air. The Huskies were back in it.

Washington finally captured the lead on the 14th hole, hoisting a one-shot advantage over USC who was slowly slipping down the leaderboard.

The lead lasted one hole, with a triple-bogey by Joshua Koo erasing the Huskies' lead.

Washington struggled over the final three holes, notching only one birdie to end the day in third place and a score of 9-over 297.

Song’s track record of success in final rounds continued on Tuesday, carding a 3-under 69, with five birdies and two bogeys. The third-round total was the second-best score in the field on the day, earning the South Korean native second on the individual leaderboard for the tournament.

“It’s a trait of great players, they usually finish tournaments well,” Murray said. “Taehoon has a really healthy habit of playing well in the final rounds. He’s a talented player, a very very talented player.”

The Huskies will look to build on their performance in this tournament as the program enters the Inverness Intercollegiate, hosted by the University of Toledo, Murray’s alma mater.

“A really good experience for our guys to get in contention, it’s hard to win in tournaments, and we just came up a little bit short this week,” Murray said. “But, we have a talented team and we’ll be back again for sure.”

The Inverness Intercollegiate will be held at another championship course, where the Huskies will tee off on Sept. 26 for the two-day tournament.

