Two late goals against UCLA has Washington off to best start in school history

A dejected-looking Sam Fowler laid on the turf in front of the goal as the UCLA players celebrated what looked to be the winning goal. Just moments later, the home crowd erupted as the Huskies roared back to take a 2-1 lead.
An Imanol Rosales rocket provided the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team with an improbable 2-1 victory over No. 23 UCLA. The sophomore midfielder found space in the box in the 85th minute before converting the match-winning strike. The goal came just 56 seconds after Ryan Sailor had dramatically brought the Huskies (9-0, 2-0 Pac-12) level.
“We just said to be focused and to keep going, Rosales said. “It’s our house and we just fight until the end. “Doesn’t matter who makes a mistake, we’re a team. Everyone makes a mistake and everyone fixes it.”
The Huskies got the better of the Bruins (6-4, 2-2 Pac-12) in the opening exchanges, controlling possession and creating opportunities primarily down the right-hand side. Kendall Burks was the driving force behind the UW attack, putting in a flurry of dangerous crosses. Nick Scardina and Rosales both came close to converting, with the former having an audacious flick saved at the near post.
An error by Sam Fowler late in the second half gifted the Bruins the opening goal. The UW keeper couldn’t sort his feet out fast enough, allowing UCLA to steal the ball for an easy goal. Despite the difficult nature of the goal the Huskies bounced back immediately.
“Goal keepers, when they make mistakes, they’re big ones and I was just proud of the guys for picking him up,” head coach Jamie Clark said.
Sailor, who has found a scoring touch in big moments for the Huskies, got his head on a Charlie Ostrem cross, equalizing for Washington.
“This is definitely a very special team,” Sailor said. “I’ve been here for now my sixth season and this is definitely the closest team I’ve been a part of. I think that showed today. Whenever we have our back against the wall, we’re going to band together and we’re going to fight back.”
Despite playing a grueling overtime match just three days ago, Washington looked sharp in the first half, outshooting UCLA 9-3 in the opening period. The Huskies, in contrast to previous matches, troubled the opposing keeper with their chances, with five of nine shots hitting the target.
Washington has found success this season in getting goal contributions from defenders, making set pieces especially dangerous for its opponents. However, the Huskies could not convert from the five corners they earned in the first half.
UCLA came into Sunday’s contest on a good run of form, winning three of its past four. However, the Bruins’ most recent match on Thursday saw it blow a three-goal lead to Oregon State in the space of just 10 second-half minutes, causing them to take their first Pac-12 loss. This proved to be a theme again for UCLA as it saw its late 1-0 lead slip in the blink of an eye.
Washington returns to action in California next week, taking on Stanford on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.