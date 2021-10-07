Undefeated Huskies face ultimate test in Bay Area schools

Coming off of two ranked wins this past week, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team travels to the Bay Area to take on Stanford and Cal.
Undefeated and ranked as the nation’s second-best team, Washington will have some added pressure from opponents, as the Cardinal and the Golden Bears look to knock off the Huskies (9-0-0, 2-0-0 Pac-12).
“I think the added pressure comes from getting more out of your opponents,” Washington head coach Jamie Clark said. “Stanford always comes to play, but we’re going to get the best version of them that anyone has seen this year.”
Washington’s first match of the road trip will be against reigning Pac-12 champions, Stanford. The Cardinal (4-4-1, 1-2-0 Pac-12) narrowly beat out the Huskies in overtime to win the Pac-12 title on a dramatic final day of the spring season. However, despite its dominance in the spring, Stanford has struggled this season, having lost four matches already –– one more than their total from the previous campaign.
“Both Stanford and ourselves look to play as the underdog, but it’s not that often that either of us gets the underdog feeling,” Clark said. “They’re going to love having it and live up to the fact that they’re trying to knock someone off, so it’ll be a fun challenge.”
While the Cardinal’s record is mediocre, two of their losses and a draw have come in double overtime. Similar to the UW, Stanford has also displayed a strong defensive structure, only conceding eight goals in nine matches. However, Clark expects Thursday’s hosts to be difficult to contain on both sides of the ball.
“They pressure incredibly hard,” Clark said. “They make it difficult for you to get a rhythm and they’re pretty territorial, playing the game mostly in your half. For us, that gives us a lot of room to transition. The other real issue they pose is that they’ve got three of the best five or six attacking players in the conference. Their front three, when left one versus one, are really hard to handle.”
The Huskies have been resilient in close games this season, edging out their opponents in crunch time. In seven of nine matches this season, Washington has scored the deciding goal in the final 30 minutes of play, with four wins coming in overtime. While the Huskies have struggled to get off the mark early, they won’t be too worried, provided they create chances.
“We try and talk about being ready to jump on teams, but the execution and the hunger to get into the box hasn’t quite been where we need it to be,” Clark said. “We’re close and I feel like you’re fortunate when you score them early, but the reality is, in our game, you usually have to wait a little while. Against Stanford, there are never too many goals in the game, so I imagine it’s one or two in the whole game, so whenever they come, they come.”
Washington versus Stanford has often been a face-off between the Pac-12’s two premier programs. The two universities have accounted for all of the past eight Pac-12 championships and have combined for 10 of those conference championships since 2000.
Shifting to Sunday’s match, Washington’s opponent, Cal, will be in search of its first conference win. Although the Huskies are heavily favored to win, the Golden Bears (2-6-1, 0-3-0 Pac-12) will be hungry to end their five-game losing streak against one of the nation’s top teams. However, Clark and the Huskies understand the implications of letting these types of matches slip away.
“It’ll depend on Thursday’s result, but I do believe the guys really appreciate the importance of every game,” Clark said. “That’s evidenced by dropping points to SDSU last year and we always say that’s why we lost our Pac-12 title.”
During their losing streak, the Golden Bears have conceded 12 goals while only scoring two. Despite Cal’s poor performances this season, Washington’s preparation will be the same, taking the season one game at a time.
“If we’re fortunate enough to win we’re going to have to keep our feet on the ground and appreciate that it’ll be a big challenge. If we drop points on Thursday, the motivation will be really straightforward. We always talk about how great teams don’t lose two games in a row. Every team loses a game here and there, but can you bounce back?”
The Huskies kick off Thursday in Palo Alto, California at 7 p.m. before closing out the road trip Sunday at noon in Berkeley.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
