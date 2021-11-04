Teves and Fowler star as the Huskies get back in win column

There was a sense of relief as Ryan Sailor ran off towards the sideline to celebrate with his teammates after scoring the second goal of the night for the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team.
After an undefeated start to the start to the season, the Huskies had slipped up as of late, but Sailor’s goal helped get Washington back on track, as strong goalkeeping and free flowing soccer were the keys to a much-needed win in Westwood, California on Thursday where UW outlasted UCLA 2-0.
The match started with the Huskies (13-1-1, 5-1-1 Pac-12) putting the Bruin defense under pressure straight from the kickoff, creating six shots inside 13 minutes.
Washington was boosted by the presence of senior Achille Robin and sophomore Christian Soto, both of whom returned to the starting lineup after serving their respective red card suspensions. The shellshocked Bruins (8-6-4, 3-5-1 Pac-12) struggled to find their feet as the Huskies’ offense carved them open, finding space with neat interplay.
UCLA were dealt a further blow in the first half when goalkeeper Justin Garces limped off with an injury after just six minutes. His replacement, Tyler Kirberg was busy for the remainder of the half, making six saves.
Despite Kirberg’s efforts, the Huskies were able to find the back of the net in the 22nd minute through Dylan Teves.
Washington’s top scorer, Teves, was able to find space after a deft one touch pass from Gio Miglietti played him in behind. As he’s done all season, Teves was cool in front of goal, picking his spot, and placing the ball in the bottom left corner to give UW the 1-0 lead.
As has been the theme this season, the Huskies were dangerous from set pieces. Coming into Thursday's match, Washington had scored 14 of its 32 goals off of dead ball situations. Although they were not able to capitalize, the Huskies came close when Sailor’s looping header bounced off the crossbar in the 11th minute.
Sailor was able to find the net eventually, giving UW an insurance goal in the 76th minute. The central defender made a late run into the box before lashing the ball into the bottom corner.
Although they looked off the pace in the opening exchanges, the Bruins grew into the game midway through the first half.
UCLA had chances to take the lead, with two excellent shooting opportunities, but were denied by Sam Fowler. The UW keeper kept the Huskies in the game with an acrobatic diving stop from a free kick as well as a fingertip save to push a strong shot over the crossbar.
In a story of two halfs, the Huskies displayed dominance in the first, out-shooting the Bruins 15-4. However, after the restart Washington found itself on the back foot, conceding seven shots in a 20 minute span.
Fowler’s six saves on the night all required sharp reactions and concentration, bringing the best performance of the season out of the UW goalkeeper.
Washington had time to add another goal, capitalizing off good wing play from Lucas Meek, who earned his first goal contribution since coming back from injury. Meek’s ball across the box found Teves, who finished his second of the match from close range. Teves now has six goals to go with his six assists this season.
The Huskies travel to San Diego to take on the Aztecs on Sunday in their penultimate match of the Pac-12 season.
