Teves’ penalty lifts Washington over reigning Pac-12 champion Stanford

10 games, 10 wins.
In its first meeting with Stanford since agonizingly losing the Pac-12 title this past spring, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team walked out with a 3-1 win in Palo Alto, Calif. to keep its perfect start to the season in tact.
The Cardinal (4-5-1, 1-3-0 Pac-12) struck first on Thursday night, stunning the Huskies (10-0-0, 3-0-0 Pac-12) inside 13 minutes. The opening goal came from a near-post header by Zach Ryan, whose streaking run put him in position to nod the ball past Sam Fowler in the UW net. It was only the fourth goal Washington has conceded all season.
However, just as they did against UCLA, the Huskies were quick to respond. Senior defender Ryan Sailor provided the swift response to get Washington back in the game, scoring off a set piece, mirroring his equalizer four days ago. It only took Sailor just 54 seconds to pull UW level, stabbing the ball into the net off a scramble involving Gio Miglietti and Kendall Burks.
Although the Cardinal put the Huskies under pressure, creating a flurry of chances in the opening minutes of each half, Washington showed its class, outshooting Stanford 11-5. The Huskies would also force nine corners in the match to the Cardinal’s three, with one of them leading to Sailor’s goal.
Dylan Teves showed coolness from the penalty spot, giving the Huskies a 2-1 advantage in the late stages of the first half. The UW forward sent the Stanford keeper diving the wrong way before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner for his third goal of the season. Teves, who was the primary penalty taker for the UW in the previous campaign, converted his first penalty this season on Thursday.
The Huskies would get another chance to convert from the spot in the 72nd minute but were denied by a big save from Stanford goalkeeper Matt Frank. The penalty was drawn after a marauding run from sophomore forward Nick Scardina, who carried the ball past defenders for 50 yards before being brought down in the box after some nifty footwork.
MIglietti would provide the finishing touch on the victory, adding a third goal in the final minute of the game. The UW striker broke away down the left-hand side unassisted before squeezing his shot into the back of the net from a tight angle for the third, and final, goal of the game.
The Huskies’ 10-0-0 start is the best in the history of the Pac-12 Conference.
Searching for the number one spot in the national rankings, Washington continued to find the winning formula, putting pressure on No. 1 Georgetown to match its perfect record.
The UW rounds out its trip to the Bay Area, looking to extend the record-breaking unbeaten run against Cal on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
