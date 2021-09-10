UW stays perfect, knocking off Dartmouth in fourth straight win

A brace from freshman Chris Myers led the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dartmouth Friday.
Myers starred in Friday’s match, scoring his first two career goals for the Huskies (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12). The freshman midfielder broke the game open in the 64th minute, firing a curling effort into the top corner, leaving the keeper with no chance. It took Myers just five minutes to double his career goal tally, squeezing in a low shot at the near post after winning the second ball off a UW corner.
Following a tense season opener against UC Davis, Washington has managed to find a groove, scoring nine without reply in its past three games. Defense was a strong point for the Huskies in their previous campaign last season and looks to be a point of emphasis this year as well.
While Friday’s match was the Huskies’ third straight clean sheet, the UW backline was relatively comfortable throughout the contest, only conceding five non threatening shots. It was the dominant performance by the UW offense that kept the ball in Dartmouth’s half for the majority of the game. Despite missing talisman Lucas Meek, the Huskies finished the match with 19 shots and 11 corners forced.
Taking control of the game straight from kickoff, the Huskies commanded possession and applied pressure to the Dartmouth goal. The Huskies proved to be stiff competition for The Big Green (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League), who had not played a competitive match in 664 days. UW looked sharp, opening the scoring just 25 minutes into the match through Gio Miglietti’s header. The junior forward found himself unmarked at the back post to nod home Dylan Teves’ cross for his second goal of the season.
While Dartmouth did not provide much of an offensive threat, the performance of goalkeeper Alex Budnik was one of the few positives for The Big Green. The Huskies peppered Budnik’s goal, forcing seven saves from the Dartmouth keeper, including an impressive point-blank save off to keep out Teves’ first-half effort.
The Huskies look to continue their hot start to this year’s campaign in Utah, taking on the Wolverines on Sept. 16.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.