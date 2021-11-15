UW men’s soccer earns second seed in NCAA tournament

After finishing second in the Pac-12 behind No. 1 Oregon State, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team looks to capitalize on its historic season in the NCAA tournament.
The Huskies (14-1-2, 6-1-2 Pac-12) will get a first round bye, kicking off their tournament run in the second round against the winner of Seattle U vs Portland.
"We’re excited for a great game on Sunday,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “It’s going to be a Pacific Northwest rivalry either way. We think it’s a game that should resonate with the area greatly.”
Washington’s season has been highlighted by an unprecedented 12-match winning streak to start the year. The Huskies only dropped points on three occasions this campaign, with two of those coming against the top ranked Beavers.
Although UW missed out on the Pac-12 title in the final conference match, Washington has high hopes for the NCAA tournament. Building experience throughout the season, the Huskies have already proven their ability to show up for big games. In matches against teams that made the tournament, UW has won five of seven. In that collection of games, the Huskies have scored 15 goals.
While offensive firepower has been a strong point for Washington, a solid defensive structure has also been a key theme. The Huskies defense ranks fourth in the country in goals against, conceding an average of .563 goals per game. Redshirt senior Ryan Sailor has been a stand-out player in the UW backline, contributing six goals, all off set pieces.
Sailor is tied with junior Dylan Teves, who also has six goals, for the highest total on the team. Teves, who was ranked third among players in the country, also has provided seven assists. No Pac-12 player has provided more combined goals and assists than the forward from Hawaii this season.
In its previous tournament run, Washington advanced to the Elite Eight before falling short 3-0 against Pittsburgh. The Huskies have certainly improved since then, earning themselves a top four seed this year, which will guarantee home games through the quarterfinal round. The semifinal and final will be played in Cary, North Carolina.
“Earning the number two overall seed is a nice thing,” Clark said. “Our goal is not to be number two, though. Our goal is to win the whole thing and be the number one team in the country.”
The Huskies will know their opponents after the first round of the NCAA tournament kicks off Thursday, Nov. 18. Washington will begin its quest for the national title Sunday, Nov. 21 at Husky Soccer Stadium.
