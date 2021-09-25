Huskies down Pilots for seventh straight win

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team followed up an emotional win at Seattle U with a 2-0 win on the road at Portland on Friday, capping off an undefeated non-conference schedule.
Despite an evenly contested first half, the Huskies would not be denied, breaking the game open in the 62nd minute with a Kendall Burks goal. The junior defender’s second goal in as many games came from another set-piece. Charlie Ostrem’s high looping cross was met by Burks in a crowded penalty area and lofted over the keeper to break the deadlock.
The Huskies showed why they are ranked as one of the nation’s top teams, taking control in the second half. Washington outshot Portland 13-3 in the final 45 minutes, scoring twice. Defensively, the UW dealt with the Portland offensive, highlighted by a reaction save by Sam Fowler to keep the Huskies in the lead.
The Pilots created five shots on goal to Washington’s six but were not able to capitalize with Fowler saving all five efforts. Despite Washington’s edge on shots, the Pilots made for good competition in the first half, creating two more chances than the Huskies.
A second Washington goal sealed things in the 76th minute courtesy of Kalani Kossa-Rienzi. The freshman midfielder broke through the middle with a streaking run into the box before being picked out by Christian Soto with a bending cross. The calm finish by Kossa-Rienzi marked his first goal at the UW.
The Huskies’ perfect season continued on Friday night with another clean sheet, the fourth out of seven games. While the defensive display will certainly please head coach Jamie Clark, the offensive has also started the season with intent, with the Huskies scoring at least twice in all seven matches this season.
Washington will be back on Montlake to take on No. 14 San Diego State on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Aztecs are an affiliate member of the Pac-12 for men’s soccer.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
