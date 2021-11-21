Teves’ hat trick propels Huskies into round of 16 with win over Pilots

In the chilly Seattle air at Husky Soccer Stadium on Saturday night, spectators were bundled up many layers deep to keep from losing feeling in their extremities.
But All-American senior striker Dylan Teves had no problem warming up and staying hot Sunday night, as he scored all three of the Washington men’s soccer team’s goals in a 3-1 victory over Portland in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“It was a great performance,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Portland’s a fantastic team, and they’re not easy to break down, but over 90 minutes we certainly earned it.”
The Huskies imposed themselves early, maintaining a lion’s share of possession while keeping any prospective Pilots attacks at arm’s length.
Teves proposed the first threatening moment of the match, when he rattled a shot off the bar merely 16 minutes into the match, while the Huskies managed a total of 12 shots in the first half.
UW sophomore goalkeeper Sam Fowler was forced into action during the 19th minute parrying away a venomous shot, the Pilots’ first attempt of the match.
The Huskies continued to press forward, managing several set-pieces via long throw-ins, one of which resulted in a tremendous save from the Pilots, as Washington senior defender Achille Robin had his header denied by the hand of the diving Portland goalkeeper.
A defining moment came in the final minute of the first half, as Teves opened the scoring and put the Huskies in front. Teves’ first goal of the postseason and his seventh of the season came off a ball in from freshman midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi.
“Getting those goals late in halves is so important,” Clark said. “We wore ‘em down and at some point the wall crumbles and we took advantage.”
Spearheaded in the midfield by Kossa-Rienzi and sophomore Christian Soto, UW controlled the middle of the pitch, attributing to a lackluster total of a single shot for Portland in the first half.
“Those guys are everywhere, they’re ball terriers,” senior Charlie Ostrem said. “They’re probably two of the best midfielders in the country and I’m just super excited to see how they play in the next game.”
A backline of three natural center backs and two All-Americans made light work of the Portland attack, minimizing the Pilots’ attempts at any form of build-up or counter attacking play. Frustration became apparent in the second half, where Portland proceeded to pick up two yellow cards in the span of three minutes, a testament to Washington’s smothering defensive play.
The Huskies extended the lead in the final ten minutes as Ostrem sent in a beautiful cross which Teves dove to head home in the 80th minute. The two All-Americans stepped up in fitting fashion to put the Huskies up 2-0.
Only a minute later the Huskies conceded a penalty kick, as Robin was called for a handball in the box. Fowler stood tall stopping graduate student Luke Hendel’s first attempt, but he was unable to deny the follow-up attempt as the ball spilled right into Hendel’s path, who put it away to cut the UW lead in half.
Teves completed the hat-trick, scoring his third of the game in the 88th minute, firing across the frame into the left side-netting and restoring the two-goal lead.
“It definitely feels good to get three goals in a game,” Teves said. “Couldn't have done it without the team, [Kalani] and Soto played such amazing balls. [I] couldn’t have done it without them.”
With little light at the end of the tunnel, the pot boiled over for the Pilots, as in the 88th minute freshman Kevin Bonilla was sent off following a second yellow card.
All in all, the Huskies dominated, with 24 shots in the match and only four allowed on the back end. It was a comprehensively tremendous performance in their first match of the postseason.
Washington will move forward to the round of 16, as No. 15 Indiana will come to Husky Soccer Stadium for a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
“It’s a storied program,” Clark said. “They’re a program I respect, in that they do things right, and recruit and cultivate talent in the midwest.”
