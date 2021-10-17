Washington continues perfect start by knocking off Gonzaga

The No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team took a step closer to the No. 1 spot on Saturday, comfortably beating Gonzaga 3-0 in Spokane.
As they’ve done all season, the Huskies (12-0-0, 4-0-0 Pac-12) found success from set plays in Saturday’s match. Junior Dylan Teves, who leads Washington with assists, added to his tally, picking out Kendall Burks who rose above two defenders to nod the opening goal into the net. The UW defender has been a threat for the Huskies in the box this season, scoring his second goal of the campaign on Saturday night.
Although the Bulldogs (6-5, 1-1 WCC) have been solid this season, winning six games, they struggled to compete with the dominant Huskies team, allowing Washington the majority of the possession.
Washington would extend its lead in the 58th minute when Charlie Ostrem pursued a cross from the right, knocking in his first goal of the season. Ostrem followed up his own shot and rolled it into the net after a clever run opened up space in the box. The UW defender finished at the top of the Pac-12 assist table in the previous campaign and has offered an attacking threat for the Dawgs from defense.
The final touches on a comfortable Washington victory were provided by freshman Chris Myers who scored the Huskies’ third goal. The Sacramento native, who has provided a spark off the bench for the UW, found the net for the third time this season. After a few bobbles in the box, Myers fired in a strike beyond the Gonzaga keeper to seal the Huskies’ 12th straight victory.
The Huskies took firm control of the game from the first whistle, outshooting Gonzaga 25-to-2. With 12 of those shots coming on frame, the Huskies recorded one of their most accurate offensive performances of the season.
Washington managed to keep Gonzaga’s offense from scoring, limiting the Bulldogs to a single shot on goal which was saved by Sam Fowler. This was the seventh time the Huskies have shut out their opponents this season.
The UW’s next match will come against Oregon State at Husky Soccer Stadium on Friday, Oct. 22.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com.
