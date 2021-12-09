All eyes on UW in buildup to College Cup semifinal clash with Georgetown

In its final home game of the season, the second-seeded Washington men’s soccer team drew a record crowd of 3,619 fans. As the season progressed, the Huskies have continued to impress, garnering national attention as one of the best teams in college soccer.
This weekend, UW will have the chance to prove its plaudits on the field in Cary, North Carolina, for the College Cup — the pinnacle of collegiate soccer.
“I’m thrilled for this group,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They’re a fantastic group of guys and it seems like it’s been a long time coming for Washington soccer. There’s been a history of success, a lot of great players have come through the program, but somehow the College Cup has evaded us. To be that first group is very special, to make a bit of history.”
While Washington has become a regular feature in the NCAA tournament throughout the past few years, the Huskies now find themselves in uncharted territory, making the College Cup for the first time. However, UW’s opponent for the semifinals is a familiar foe: third-seeded Georgetown.
Just two years ago, the Hoyas defeated the Huskies 2-1 en route to their first men’s soccer national championship. Seven UW players remain on the team from that meeting in 2019. This season, the two teams will meet again with a spot in the championship game on the line.
Georgetown has built an impressive resume this season, winning four matches against teams that finished in the Top 25 in the final Coaches Poll. The Big East champions also spent seven of eleven weeks at the top of those rankings. Gerorgetown’s most recent victory came against West Virginia with a dramatic penalty shootout to advance to the College Cup semifinals.
Led by Dante Polvara, who has scored in each of Georgetown’s tournament matches, the Hoyas (18-2-1, 8-2-0 Big East) have been difficult to stop, bursting the back of the net 41 times in 21 games. Georgetown has only failed to score twice this season, marking its only losses.
While Polvara has been a standout in midfield tallying 20 total points, a well-balanced team has been the key to Georgetown's success this year, with 15 different players putting their name on the scoresheet at least once.
“I think [the game will be decided by] moments,” Clark said. “If they do give away set pieces, we are very good at them, but we also know we have to keep the ball for periods of time. If they have a lot of the ball, they are a very talented team. Those two midfielders are fantastic and open the game up for them, so we have to make sure we’re not defending for too long.”
While Georgetown will prove to be a tough test for Washington, the Huskies (17-1-2, 6-1-2 Pac-12) have had experience against high quality opposition. UW has played against Top 25 teams on four occasions in the regular season, winning two, drawing one, and losing one. The NCAA tournament has served as a platform for the Huskies to showcase their talent, scoring at least twice in all three matches.
Washington has found a run of scoring form in the opening three matches of the NCAA tournament, finding the net eight times. Six of those eight goals have come courtesy of junior and Mac Hermann Trophy semifinalist Dylan Teves.
“As [Clark] said, we have to live in the moment, embrace every experience we get, and just have fun with it,” Teves said. “Everything we do, we just try to do with joy and we’re just ready and prepared to win it all.”
As UW’s top scorer, Teves has been the catalyst in the final third, accumulating 31 points. Only nine players in the country have higher totals. Teves is also just one goal away from tying the record for most goals in a single NCAA tournament, but he’s still focused on the ultimate goal of winning a championship.
“I didn’t really know about it until now, so I haven’t really thought too much about it,” Teves said. “For the team I’d rather just do everything I can to help get us to where we want to go and that’s ultimately to win.”
The Washington offense ranks 10th in the country, but its defensive foundation has been a key component this season. The Huskies have only conceded 13 goals in 20 games this season. A huge contributor to the stout backline, with his composed defending and tough tackling, has been defender Ryan Sailor. The redshirt senior is the only UW player to start all 20 games this year.
Along with Teves, Sailor is one of 15 players nominated for the Mac Hermann Trophy, which is given to collegiate soccer’s best player. Despite his individual contributions, Sailor emphasized the importance of the camaraderie within the Huskies’ locker room as well as the experience of the College Cup.
“We’re just going to try and enjoy every moment and just soak in everything,” Sailor said. “We’ve earned this experience and we know we still have a lot more to go, but we’re just going to try to soak it all in and have fun. As a group, we always feel so prepared going into games. We’re always together and that always brings the best out of us, so we’re feeling good about it.”
Having played in Cary in the previous NCAA tournament, the Huskies have a taste of the College Cup. This weekend, they’ll get to experience the real deal as they look to win the first official NCAA championship (excluding football) in a men’s team sport in UW history.
“It’s going to be really fun because we played on the field across the parking lot from the stadium last year,” Clark said. “We played there and we were like, ‘Man, we’ve got to earn our way 50 yards over,’ and we never quite earned our way 50 yards over. It took six extra months, but these guys are going to be so excited to get into that stadium.”
The Huskies and Hoyas face off Friday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. for a spot in the College Cup final.
