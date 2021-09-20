Nick Scardina lifts Huskies over Redhawks in dramatic overtime win

Overtime drama yet again.
For the second straight match, the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team headed to overtime looking to maintain its perfect start to the season, and for the second time in a row, the Huskies came away with the victory.
On the road against Seattle U, Washington secured the dramatic 2-1 win and the WAC/101 Club Cup courtesy of sophomore forward Nick Scardina, who scored the game-winning golden goal in the 99th minute.
“I just felt awesome,” Scardina said. “I felt like we had the momentum going into overtime and it just felt great to score the goal to put us on top and take the trophy back home.”
Set up by sophomore Imanol Rosales, Scardina fired the ball low into the bottom of the net, stunning the 1,377 Seattle U faithful and lifting the UW to their sixth straight win. The Oregon native put his name on the scoresheet for the second time this season, after netting six in the previous campaign.
“Having these guys grown up playing with each other, they really don’t want to lose,” head coach Jamie Clark said. They’re all tough Seattle kids and they really lay it all out there. I have more respect for Seattle U and they’re one of the best teams in the country, but it brings out that fire.”
The WAC/101 Club Cup lived up to the intense rivalry with the two teams totaling 37 fouls, including seven yellow cards. Things began as a cagey affair between the crosstown rivals, with few chances in the opening half, but picked up as the defenses were worn down. It was a mentally tough performance with the UW bouncing back after conceding late in the second half.
“I thought once they equalized, it could be a long night, but instead our guys flipped the script straight away and that just took bravery and resilience,” Clark said.
Prior to Monday’s match, the Redhawks (4-4, 0-0 WAC) had found the net in every match this season while the Huskies (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) had only conceded once in their previous four outings. Washington won the first-half battle of attack versus defense, limiting the Redhawks to only one dangerous chance.
The Redhawks found most of their offense down the channels, trying to play in forward Levonte Johnson. However, the UW defense stood firm with cornerstone defender Ryan Sailor shutting down the threatening Redhawks offense. Despite a strong defensive display, the Huskies ended the first half without a shot on target.
Ostrem to Sailor to Burks. Three Huskies defenders combined on the opening goal giving the Huskies the lead in the 56th minute. Sailor, who was on the end of a dramatic overtime winner this past Thursday, provided the assist this time, flicked on Charlie Ostrem’s cross to an onrushing Kendall Burks who gave the UW a 1-0 lead.
The Redhawks sparked to life after the goal, creating a flurry of chances dealt with by the Huskies defense. Habib Barry came closest with a low-driven effort that beat goalkeeper Sam Fowler but whistled wide past the post.
However, SU eventually made its pressure count in the 73rd minute when Declan McGlynn fired the hosts level. The student section erupted as the Redhawks midfielder found space in a scramble in the box before scoring his third goal of the season.
As the second half went on, the Redhawks continued to build momentum, putting the UW defense under intense pressure. Johnson rattled the woodwork with a dangerous effort in the 65th minute. Despite SU’s 13 shots, the UW managed to only concede once.
Monday’s victory marks the third overtime win this season for the Huskies and should keep them ranked within the nation’s top three teams.
Washington continues its season looking to remain victorious on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on the road against Portland.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.