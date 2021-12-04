Miglietti’s brace the difference as Huskies advance to the College Cup

When Gio Miglietti — who had just scored his second goal in the span of five minutes — rushed to celebrate with the elated Washington fans behind the goal, there was a sense of belief in Husky Soccer Stadium.
Two quickfire goals from Miglietti were enough Saturday night, as the Washington men’s soccer team secured a place in the College Cup after beating Saint Louis 2-0.
If there was one word to describe Washington’s first half success, it was energy.
The Huskies (17-1-2, 6-1-2 Pac-12) started the game looking to press high and make the Billikens (16-1-4, 8-0-0 A-10) uncomfortable in possession. The opening goal would come as a result of that energetic press, as forward Nick Scardina hounded the Saint Louis goalkeeper, blocking his attempted clearance. The ball bounced off of Scardina’s back, straight into the path of Miglietti, who was alert enough to roll the ball into the back of the net.
“We took the chance of stepping through,” Miglietti said. “We’ve been working on being brave and like [head coach] Jamie [Clark] said all week, we’ve just got to believe and take chances. Scardina went through, stepped [up] on the keeper and had it bounce straight to me and I just, one touch, put it towards the goal.”
Miglietti scored his second of the night just one minute and 55 seconds after giving UW the lead. The UW forward made an intelligent near post run, getting away from his marker, before lashing the ball into the roof of the net to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead. Nifty footwork from junior midfielder Christian Soto down the sideline created the opportunity which sent the UW crowd into a frenzy.
After taking that two goal lead, the Huskies never looked back, defending stoutly. Although the Billikens were not able to get on the scoreboard, they had plenty of chances to bring themselves back into the game. Saint Louis outshot Washington 17 to 13.
“We talked all week about being ready to jump ahead and get a lead,” head coach Jamie Clark said. I didn’t know if it was going to be realistic or not but we wanted to be ready for it. Even though we weren’t playing perfectly at the beginning of the game, we seized our moments.”
Ryan Sailor had a standout performance at the back, making a number of tackles to deny the dangerous Billikens front two.
Prior to the match, Clark emphasized the importance of keeping the ball in the Saint Louis half. The Huskies did that successfully, defending well against the counter attack when they did lose possession.
“I think we have a really good backline and a good team that presses and defends well,” Soto said. “We prepped for it, like Jamie talked about, we were prepared to hopefully go up early, and hold the lead and keep playing our game.”
Playing under the lights in front of a record 3,619 people at Husky Soccer Stadium, both teams brought energy straight from kickoff. The Billikens immediately put the Huskies under pressure, creating openings early. However, those chances failed to test Sam Fowler in the UW net.
“I think the energy is just electric,” Soto said. “The fans just pumped us up, fans were everywhere, it was packed.”
Fowler would be required later on in the half as Saint Louis attempted to get back into the game. Highlighted by a diving stop which denied Saint Louis’ Chandler Vaughn, Fowler’s commanding presence kept the two-goal Washington lead.
The Billikens were stifled at every opportunity, failing to score for only the second time this season. Additionally, Washington’s win over previously-unbeaten Saint Louis meant that no team will finish the season without a loss.
“All four teams are going to be great, so it’s going to be a treat,” Clark said. “It’s going to be different conditions, but these step to the occasion, so we’ll be ready.”
The Huskies travel to Cary, North Carolina to take on No. 3 Georgetown in the semifinals Dec. 10.
