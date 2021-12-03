After two straight Elite Eight exits, UW one win away from College Cup

Coming off an electrifying overtime victory against No. 15 Indiana, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team looks to build upon its impressive season, hosting No. 10 Saint Louis in the Elite Eight for a spot in the College Cup.
Under head coach Jamie Clark, the Huskies have established themselves as one of the nation’s most consistent programs, having won three Pac-12 titles. Washington has now advanced to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season.
“After making three [Elite Eight appearances] in a row, you feel like you deserve a final four,” Clark said. “But like we told the guys: no one cares what you deserve, you’ve got to go earn it.”
Standing in the way of the Huskies making their first-ever College Cup are the Saint Louis Billikens.
Saint Louis has followed up its impressive regular season with a strong start to the NCAA tournament. Highlighted by their high power offense, the Billikens — who are ranked fourth nationally in goals per game — have scored nine goals in their opening two matches. Following a comfortable 5-1 second round win over Long Island University, Saint Louis showed its ability to compete in tight games, upsetting No. 7 Duke in the third round.
“[Saint Louis] haven’t played a team as good as us,” Clark said. “Duke is as good as us, but they play very differently than us, so they haven’t played a team that plays like we do, which I think is beneficial in terms of getting out on a team early and jumping on them, making it uncomfortable from minute one.”
The centerpiece of the Billikens' offense is Simon Becher, who has 14 goals and 10 assists in 20 games. No Division 1 player has more combined goals and assists than the Saint Louis striker; although Becher is certainly the focal point, the Huskies will need to be alert at the back to avoid conceding early.
“The two of them combine very well with each other, the two front runners [John] Klein and Becher,” Clark said. “Those guys, they don’t wow you with one moment, but over the course of the game they work really intelligently together and play off of each other to find a lot of chances … They’re a little bit like us in the way that they have a bunch of guys who will chip in goals at opportune times, but if you can handle [their front three] primarily, you’ve got a good shot at containing them.”
The Huskies will look to dominate possession and take the game to the Billikens. While that might expose Washington to the counterattack, Clark is confident in his team’s fitness in transition.
“I think we have to lock them in their own half,” Clark said. “They don’t have a lot of athleticism in that front third. It’s not like they have guys that can run away from you, so once you get the game in their half, if you can lock it in there, [you’ll be successful]. They’re good in transition, but they combine in their transition play, so if we can stop the first ball out and be disciplined when we attack, we can have long spells in their half.”
If anyone can stop the free-flowing Saint Louis offense, it's Washington.
The Huskies are ranked sixth nationally in goals against average, using their defensive foundation to build from the back. However, UW has failed to keep a clean sheet in each of its past three games, after shutting out its opponents on 10 of 16 occasions to open the season.
Washington’s recent defensive record is perhaps a greater indication of playing stronger opposition rather than poor form. While UW’s strong defense has been a running theme for much of the season, its offense has come to life in the NCAA tournament, thanks to junior forward Dylan Teves. Washington’s top scorer doubled his season tally in just two games, scoring all six of the Huskies’ goals in the tournament thus far.
Washington hosts Saint Louis in its final home game of the season Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The Huskies are 8-1-1 at home this year.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.