Efficient attack lifts Washington over Cal State Fullerton

It was a successful Sunday afternoon for the Washington men’s soccer team at Husky Soccer Stadium, defeateingthe California State Fullerton by a score of 4-0.
The Huskies (2-0) dominated early, pressing the Titans (0-1) back, amassing nine shots in the first half alone.
“We know we have depth and a lot of energy coming off the bench, so it’s super important to set the tone early and get the game rolling from there,” sophomore Nick Scardina said.
Scardina opened the scoring for the Huskies in the 20th minute, latching onto a cross from redshirt junior Lucas Meek to secure the Washington opener.
The Huskies continued to place the opposition under pressure, scoring the second goal of the match in the 35th minute, Junior Dylan Teves made a brilliant run down the left wing, ending in a layoff to sophomore Imanol Rosales striking the ball across the box and into the back of the net to put the Huskies up by two.
Head coach Jamie Clark established a deep rotation Sunday which saw 21 different Huskies see time on the pitch.
“Depth will be huge as we pick up injuries and as we start playing Thursdays and Sundays,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of guys who deserve to play and as we move forward we pick up a couple of things and it leaves me with a lot of questions as these guys are doing great.”
Some more brilliance came in the 80th minute as Meek added a goal next to his name in the scoresheet. After dribbling past a pair of Fullerton defenders, the redshirt junior rocketed a shot into the top right corner.
Redshirt sophomore Michael Rojas recorded his first goal of the season off yet another Lucas Meek assist in the 83rd minute to cap off the scoring.
With their second win of the season, the Huskies also secured their first clean sheet, with a starting backline consisting of four natural center backs.
“You just have to have experience and minutes under your belt to feel comfortable,” Clark said. “These guys are getting comfortable and who we choose and who is playing we’ll figure out game by game, but right now they just need to be comfortable and confident moving forward.”
Washington will play their third match of the season on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m., as they take on Grand Canyon at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
