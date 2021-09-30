Golden goal theme continues with Teves’ game-winner in Pac-12-opener

The home crowd erupted as an ecstatic Dylan Teves wheeled away in celebration before being mobbed by his teammates. The junior forward provided the pivotal goal in the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team’s 1-0 overtime win over No. 13 San Diego State.
“It was definitely a lot of mental toughness,” Teves said. “That’s one thing our team has been working on and has really embraced. When something doesn’t go our way, just live in the moment, any place, any field, anywhere. We’ve had a lot of golden goals this season and we just hope we keep them coming.”
Teves, who was Washington’s top scorer in the previous campaign, netted his second goal of the season Thursday night. After a cross from the left side, the UW forward pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area, firing the ball into the SDSU net. Teves’ match-winning goal improved Washington’s record to 4-0 in overtime matches this season.
“It feels really good, Teves said. “They were undefeated, they posed different challenges and our team came through when we needed it most.”
The Huskies (8-0, 1-0 Pac-12) got off to a hot start in their Pac-12-opener, getting in behind the Aztec backline multiple times in the opening 10 minutes. Sophomore forward Nick Scardina came closest, opening up space for a shot but couldn’t generate the power to beat the keeper. SDSU found its best chances on the counter but were stifled before reaching the UW goal.
Despite dominating possession and creating seven shots, the Huskies were only able to force one save out of the Aztec keeper in the first period.
“The margins are tight, we’re playing very good teams, and we’re staying confident, pushing until the end,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “We’re saying and hoping at some point the dam breaks. We think we create enough chances where, at some point, something will go in and maybe that’s why overtimes are going our way.”
The Aztecs (6-1-2, 2-1-0 Pac-12) came into Thursday’s match unbeaten, conceding only once in eight matches this season. Perhaps Washington's biggest challenger for the Pac-12 title, SDSU entered the contest ranked No. 13 in the nation despite not being ranked in the preseason poll.
After struggling to find their rhythm early in the second half, the Huskies began to kick into gear with 25 minutes to play. Junior defender Kendall Burks came close, having his rebound effort blocked by the crowd of players in the penalty area.
Washington would maintain pressure on the SDSU goal but failed to make it count. The UW was susceptible to the counterattack in the second half, with SDSU nearly capitalizing through an 86th-minute effort that struck the frame of the goal. The Aztecs would rue that chance as the Huskies triumphed in overtime.
The Huskies look to build on their opening Pac-12 victory when they return to Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. to take on the UCLA Bruins.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
