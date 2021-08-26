Teves’ golden goal gifts Washington dramatic 2-1 season-opening win over UC Davis

With the rain coming down and five minutes remaining in extra time at Husky Soccer Stadium, a draw looked imminent for the Washington men’s soccer team.
But suddenly a chance emerged out of nothing as redshirt junior Lucas Meeks sprung on a clearance from the UW backline, launching a counterattack into full force. As he barreled toward the UC Davis goal, junior Dylan Teves followed.
And as Meek’s initial shot was blocked by the Aggie goalkeeper, Teves capped the night off by slotting the rebound in at the near post, winning the opening match of the season 2-1 for the Huskies (1-0).
“It felt so good,” Teves said. “I was running in cramping, and it felt so good, a huge relief”
The relief came after 105 long minutes in the sporadic Seattle rain. And it was a massive relief, after an incredibly tight matchup for Washington.
“They are a team that hits you quickly,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They make you comfortable and then break in behind, we gave up a couple too many chances we wish they didn’t have”
Davis put Washington to the sword, as a massive blunder by sophomore Sam Fowler in the fourth minute gifted UC Davis senior Grant Fidler an open net and an early 1-0 lead.
After falling behind early, the UW couldn’t quite find its way back for the next 20 minutes, as UC Davis continually applied pressure and pushed the Huskies back.
“We didn’t create as many chances as we usually do,” Clark said. “I’m not sure why that was, but Dylan and Meek were really bright and it felt like if we were to get a goal it would be one of those two”
Another blow for the Huskies came as All-American left back junior Charlie Ostrem came off the field with injury, with his status being uncertain for the Huskies’ next matchup according to Clark.
28 minutes on, the Huskies found their equalizer as junior Gio Miglietti rose high above the Aggie backline, heading home an exquisite cross from Teves.
In the ensuing minutes of the first half the sides went back and forth, and it got a little testy. With a grand total of 31 fouls, the match saw 5 yellow cards, as Washington received 3 cautions.
The Aggies didn’t go down without a fight, striking the woodwork twice in the second half and pushing the Huskies for 105 minutes.
“It was definitely a wake-up call,” Teves said. “There’s gonna be teams out there that are scrappy and we’ve gotta be just as scrappy at the same time.”
Washington continues the season on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m., as it hosts Cal State Fullerton at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
