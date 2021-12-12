Early Clemson onslaught dooms Washington in College Cup final

CARY, N.C. — Just seconds after the opening whistle of the College Cup final, a sea full of orange shirts was celebrating in front of the Clemson bench.
With the low winter sun pointing straight into his eyes, Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler struggled to locate a high ball that bounced in front of him, whiffing at a chance to clear the ball out of harm's way. Clemson’s Isaiah Reid was there to put away an easy opportunity to put the Tigers up one just 27 seconds into the match.
Fourteen minutes later, the deficit grew to two goals for the Washington men’s soccer team, a hole that proved too large to overcome as Clemson handed UW a 2-0 loss in the College Cup final in Cary, North Carolina.
“It took a different bounce than I was expecting it to,” Fowler said. “Even later in the game when I had to take it off my thigh… I guess I just wasn’t reading [the ball] right today. I’m glad the guys got behind me and really worked for me. If it was anyone else who made a mistake, I would do the same for them.”
After the Tigers (16-5-2, 5-3 ACC) connected the first punch of the title matchup, they went for the knockout, growing in confidence with every touch of the ball. There was a sense of anticipation among the Clemson fans during every attack as the small pocket of UW faithful watched nervously.
It only took Clemson until the 15th minute to double its lead. Reid, who had an unblemished first half, was on the scoresheet again, directing a header into the top corner from 15 yards out. After a neat interchange in the box, defender Charlie Asensio found room for a floating cross, finding an unmarked Reid. The Clemson forward took the Tigers’ only two shots in the first half, converting both.
“We’ve fought through a lot of adversity this season and we’ve experienced a lot of similar situations, so we always know we’re capable of getting back into the game in those moments,” redshirt senior Ryan Sailor said. “I don’t think for a second, we doubted we were out of the game. We always had belief in ourselves and we played right in the second half, but things just didn’t go our way and sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
Washington had not trailed by two all season until Sunday’s national championship game.
While the Huskies (18-2-2, 6-1-2 Pac-12) had the worst possible start to a final, they settled into the match, controlling possession as the game wore on. However, Washington struggled with the finishing touch, failing to test Clemson goalkeeper George Marks.
As UW head coach Jamie Clark mentioned after the semifinal loss, games are decided in moments. That was the case on Sunday as two defensive lapses proved costly.
“We did a lot of things right and we needed one little crack, and credit to Clemson’s defense because they hung in there tight and they did just enough to withstand a lot of pressure in that second half,'' Clark said.
After the lightning start from Clemson set the tone, Washington failed to recover, only registering two shots on goal in the match. Although the Huskies were stunned early, their defensive performance was largely comfortable, allowing only four total shots, albeit with Clemson choosing to sit back and defend its lead.
A shining light in Washington’s performance was freshman midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who was at the heart of most UW attacks. The California native showed class in the middle of the park, with driving runs and nifty footwork. However, his efforts were overshadowed by the disappointment of defeat.
The Huskies will have to wait at least another year to win the national championship, but have high hopes for next season, returning nine of 11 starters.
“It’s an honor,” Clark said. “It’s a better story [to win], but we got every minute we could out of this season we could’ve. We always say, ‘We want every minute, take every drop out of the season,’ and we got it. Yes, we’d rather be celebrating with purple and gold confetti, but we got the most out of it.”
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.