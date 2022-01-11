Five Huskies selected in first two rounds of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Although the Washington men’s soccer team fell short of a national championship, the talent on the 2021 roster was amongst the best in school history, with the majority of the Huskies eligible to return next season.
However, Tuesday afternoon marked the departure of multiple players due to the allure of playing professionally in the MLS, with five SuperDraft selections and one pre-draft signing.
As UW’s top scorer in the fall and standout performer in the NCAA tournament, Dylan Teves was high on the list for many professional scouts. However, Teves did not participate in the MLS SuperDraft, opting instead to sign a homegrown contract with the Seattle Sounders.
The Hawaiian played for the Sounders Academy prior to enrolling at UW, making him eligible to sign the deal. Teves scored 25 goals and registered 23 assists in 51 matches for Washington.
While UW will need to replace Teves’ offensive contributions, they will also need to adapt defensively next season as the entire starting back four were drafted in the opening two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft.
Ryan Sailor, who spent four seasons at UW, was the ninth overall pick in this year’s MLS SuperDraft. The redshirt senior will try and earn a spot on the final roster after being selected by Inter Miami.
In his final two seasons with the Huskies, Sailor established himself as a defensive cornerstone, starting in all 22 of UW’s matches this season. The Colorado native also proved to be a strong aerial threat on set pieces, scoring six times.
Shortly after Sailor’s selection, his center-back partner in the 2020 season, Kendall Burks, was selected as the 11th overall pick by the Chicago Fire. Burks stood out as a right back in UW’s 2021 season, providing a reliable presence in defense.
While the junior only played two seasons at UW, he started 37 of the 38 games he played in.
Another member of Washington’s backline, Charlie Ostrem, was selected by the Midwestern side. Ostrem was selected as the fifth pick in the second round, also by the Fire.
The UW left-back and set-piece taker was a key component in Washington’s offense, leading the Huskies in assists in each of the past two seasons. After being named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in the 2020 season, Ostrem had a strong final season at UW, breaking the Huskies’ all-time record for postseason assists.
The final member of the Washington defense – which boasted the sixth-best goals-against average in the nation – selected in the MLS SuperDraft was Achille Robin.
Although the Frenchman only spent one season at UW, Robin quickly established himself in the team, playing in all but one of Washington’s games this season. Robin was selected as the 15th pick in the second round and will join Teves with the Sounders.
Lucas Meek, who made his name for the Huskies as a super-sub, provided an offensive spark for Washington in key moments, including the opening goal in UW’s semifinal victory over Georgetown at the College Cup. The midfielder’s style of play was characterized by taking players on, driving at goal, and pressing with high energy.
Meek was selected by Inter Miami as the ninth pick of the second round. The Mercer Island native finished his UW career with 16 goals and 13 assists in 48 matches.
Washington’s five MLS SuperDraft selections are the most in school history – Teves would make it six, but he was not drafted.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.