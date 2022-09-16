Grey and Paul shine in 4-1 victory over Michigan State

Following its 1-1 draw with Air Force, the No. 4 — formerly No. 3 — Washington men’s soccer team looked to rebound Friday night, as it played host to Michigan State. And on a night which commemorated the magic of the conference-champion 1982 squad, the Huskies (5-0-1) produced a dominant 4-1 win over the Spartans (2-4-1).

“It set the stage for how we wanna play,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “It was the bravest we’ve been with the ball, we were confident with the ball.”

The night didn’t begin on the sweetest of notes. In only the 48th second of the match, the Spartans pounced on a loose ball following a long throw, opening the scoring and providing an incendiary shock to the Huskies.

But for the next 89 minutes Washington imposed its will on the opposition. Taking 26 shots and winning 15 corners, the Spartans could find no way back into the game. And in the 19th minute, after 7 shots already, the Huskies found the back of the net as redshirt senior Omar Grey headed home an in-swinging corner from Chris Meyers.

“It really just felt like the momentum was gonna pick back up,” Grey said. “After that first one went in I thought ‘Oh yea, showtime’”

It seemed like only a matter of time before the Huskies pried the lead away, and in the 37th minute, redshirt senior Lucas Meek’s deflected shot arced its way over the outstretched hand of a helpless keeper into the net, and set the stage for the ultimate result

“There’s nothing like scoring goals,” Meek said. “We have such a dangerous front line this year, we have a really exciting and dynamic front line and a lot of good depth too, a lot of guys can come in and make a difference.”

Sophomore forward Ilijah Paul continued to tear opposition defense to shreds with his goalscoring acumen, as slotted his sixth and seventh goals of the season in just his 6th match, with the first coming from a Meek assist in the 55th minute and the second from junior Imanol Rosales’ curling cross.

“I love playing with him,” Grey said. “Being up there we move around in such unison, it’s just chemistry and he handles things very well.”

Washington handled business well after the early setback, capitalizing on opportunities and being more courageous in the final third, the result was an earned and expectation-affirming one, which the players now can propel them to lofty aspirations.

“Sky’s the limit really,” Grey said. “We’re showing that we’re really competing at a high level and that teams that come to our home field, our home stadium that they’re really gonna play and try to out-dog us.”

Not to be outshadowed by Paul, Grey’s impact was palpable for the Huskies with not only his equalizing goal, but relentless hold up play and distribution in the build-up, the transfer from Seattle U has impressed each time he’s graced the pitch this season.

“Omar is great, the favorite part for me with Omar is he plays happy,” Clark said. “The favorite part for me with Omar is he plays happy, his flexibility in being able to play so many positions and being so physically dominant and you watch him out there and he enjoys it, he enjoys battling.”

Grey and the Huskies will face another test on Tuesday, Sept. 20, as they welcome his former side and cross-town rivals Redhawks (1-3-1) in the WAC/101 cup matchup with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

