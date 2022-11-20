Huskies’ hopes of NCAA Championship redemption dashed as Bluejays triumph 3-1 in Seattle

An undefeated regular season and Pac-12 championship title felt all for naught Sunday night, as the No. 2 Washington Men’s soccer team fell 3-1 in the second round of the tournament.

Outplayed by a dangerous Creighton side, Washington conceded twice in the final seven minutes of its first postseason match.

“We felt so under control,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “[We] had a heck of a season, we didn’t have any sad weekends all year, we’re gonna end our season sad, every team other than one does.”

A half of tumult and tension ended even at 1-1, as, despite holding a majority of the possession, the Huskies (15-2-3, 7-1-2 Pac-12) found themselves under regular threat of conceding. The Bluejays (11-4-6, 3-3-4 Pac-12) tested junior goalkeeper Sam Fowler six times in the first 45, with three more shots on goal than the hosts.

Washington claimed first blood early, with sophomore Ilijah Paul winning the ball high up the pitch before teeing up an onrushing sophomore Kalani Kossa-Rienzi. Kossa-Rienzi’s curling effort froze the keeper as it found nothing but the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

Recently named Pac-12 offensive player of the year for his league-leading 11 goals in the regular season, Paul’s play was pitch-perfect for an underwhelming home side. Regularly winning the ball and carrying it up the pitch, Paul found little to no support as he led the line.

Washington’s tentative approach may have been based on the potency of the Big East conference champion’s attack. Creighton arrived in Seattle the national leader in goals scored this season with 55 in 20 matches up until Sunday.

Not soon after the scoring began, the Bluejays stormed back.

A mistake inside his own box left senior center back Gio Miglietti stranded, as the ball rolled to an open sophomore Owen O’Malley to slot one home for the visitors.

After the intermission, a lull fell over the pitch. Neither side braving a claim at victory, both seemed content to trade punches in the middle of the field and simply await a winner.

The Huskies fell victim to complacency.

“It’s not an easy result to handle,” Fowler said. “I had one save early, and then, for a spell of 25-30 minutes, I didn’t touch the ball. There was no doubt in my mind that we were gonna come out on top, and it’s unfortunate that we didn’t.”

The Huskies met their fate in the final minutes of the match. Creighton junior Duncan Maguire took the game in his hands in the 84th minute , as he found the eventual winner with a sliding short-distance effort beyond a decrepit Fowler. A failed clearance from junior Gabe Threadgold found nothing but the top netting.

“Everything felt right,” Clark said. “But that’s the beauty of soccer, these games change in an instant.”

Maguire struck again only two minutes later.

“Once they got the goal, I felt like our whole demeanor shifted,” Fowler said. “There was no doubt in my mind before the second goal that we were gonna win.”

With the Huskies pushing for the equalizer, graduate student Alejandro Maillet slid the ball to an alone Maguire who capped off a stunning display for the Bluejays.

“We’re not used to losing,” Clark said. “Credit to Creighton, they’re a blue-collar team that’s tough and made smart decisions to win the game.”

And with that, seven minutes proved the difference for the Pac-12 champions. Four Huskies finished their careers Sunday, as redshirt seniors Lucas Meek and Omar Grey, and seniors Jayson Baca and Miglietti played their last minutes of their careers for Washington.

“The emotion out there for those guys is immense,” Clark said. “Giving us happiness, joy, watching them play out there is an absolute treat.”

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

