Jones’ equalizer preserves unbeaten season for No. 1 Washington

One year removed from having lost at home in a match which would cost it the Pac-12 title, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team fought back late Friday to salvage a point against Oregon State, as an 86th minute equalizer from sophomore Nate Jones secured a 1-1 draw.

Following their 3-2 loss last season, the Huskies (12-0-2, 4-0-1 Pac-12) were set on avenging their past woes against a struggling, unranked Beaver (5-3-4, 1-1-3 Pac-12) side, but failed to impress right away in what was their most tightly contested match this season.

In a tempestuous first half, 12 free kicks were awarded to either side in just the first 45 minutes, with eight of those being whistled down in the first 25 minutes.

The break in the tension came halfway through the first frame, as a long ball from the Oregon State goalkeeper found its way to junior Mouhameth Thiam, who paraded down the right wing and lashed home the opener to put Washington behind for only the second time this season.

While perched at the top, it has seemed nearly impossible for the Huskies to be outmatched at all this season. Unbeaten and on the cusp of nine consecutive victories, UW found itself in a siege against time and failed to find a way through OSU’s defenses.

Content to absorb the brunt of UW’s attempts at an equalizer, Oregon State challenged Washington as it dug in. The Beavers disrupted the flow of the attack and limited the Huskies to only seven shots total, four of which were parried away by a confident goalkeeper.

Salvation came in the dying moments for the tiring attack, as an inswinging corner from sophomore Chris Meyers glanced off the head of the towering Jones and crossed the goal line in the final five minute. Jones’ first of his career came at a crucial point for Washington, with his goal likely allowing UW to keep its place as the No. 1 team in the country and maintain a zero in the loss column.

Outshot eight to seven, head coach Jamie Clark’s side faced its toughest ordeal yet this season Friday night. Failing to capitalize on what little opportunities they did have, the Huskies looked flawed and cautious at times and lacked resemblance to the dominance they have exerted over other opponents this season — a worrisome development as postseason play nears.

Washington’s quest for the Pac-12 championship remains alive ahead of its draw. Currently atop the conference standings and with five matches remaining against opposition they have already beaten in the regular season, the Huskies have every chance to hoist the conference title in November.

UW will continue its road trip on Thursday, Oct. 27, traveling to Berkeley, CA to take on Cal at 3 p.m. Washington beat Cal 1-0 earlier this season.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

