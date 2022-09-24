Men’s soccer pours it on in the desert in away victory

It was a comfortable Saturday evening for the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team, which ended its second match away from home this season 4-1 over Grand Canyon University.

Even before redshirt senior Lucas Meek scored his first brace of the season, the Huskies (7-0-1) proved the more cohesive side early on. With sustained pressure on the Antelopes (3-4-1) during the first half, they soon forced two corners in quick succession.

A breakthrough came with the second, as sophomore fullback Chris Meyers’ volatility from set piece situations continued to be an edge to a well sharpened UW attack. His in-swinging ball forced an uncomfortable scrum along the goal line which saw Meek rise highest to head home for the away side.

Meyers’ assist tally climbed to seven in eight matches for the newly anointed left back, as he fills a monumental task in stepping in for the now-Chicago Fire member and All-American Charlie Ostrem. The contribution has been a priceless asset for head coach Jamie Clark this season, and after an early slump in open play goals, Meyers and Co. have found a way to score seemingly at will.

Meyers and Meek produced again only seven minutes later, as the full back danced along the end-line well into the eighteen yard box, before sliding a peach of a ball across the six for Meek to hammer home, making the match 2-0 in only the 20th minute.

Meek’s goal total rose to six goals on the year, to go along with five assists and put him into the double digits for goal contributions through eight matches played.

Clark’s side was far and away the stronger on the night. Junior goalkeeper Sam Fowler was once again treated to a quiet night between the posts, with only two shots broaching the Huskies backline from open play.

Washington would extend their lead not long into the second frame, with junior Christian Soto making his presence known with a curling effort into the bottom corner from just inside the box, pushing his side beyond reach at 3-0 in the 48th minute.

GCU was dealt another crippling setback in the 68th minute as junior midfielder Ben Awashie was sent off, sending the Antelopes down to 10 men and heightening their climb for parity.

Trouble did surface for UW, when in the 84th minute a ball handled in the box gave GCU the perfect opportunity to secure some positivity from an otherwise hopeless display. And that the Antelopes did, with senior Shaun Joash slotting the penalty home to make it 3-1.

Not to have the night soured, freshman Richie Aman scored his first career goal in the purple and gold. The freshman winger produced a run out of the top drawer to cap the night off, picking the ball up from 30 yards, and skipping past two outmatched Antelope defenders. Aman chipped home the fourth goal and laid the game to rest in the 86th minute.

Washington’s away trip continues this week in California, where it is set to pick up next against San Diego State. The Aztecs (2-4-2) have struggled to start this season, but mustered a draw against No. 5 Stanford in its most recent match. The Huskies will travel to San Diego on Thursday, Sept. 29, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

