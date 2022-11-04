No. 1 Huskies clinch Pac-12 conference crown over Bruins

For the third time during his tenure as head coach of the Washington men’s soccer team, Jamie Clark has brought the Pac-12 championship to Seattle.

“I should never have doubted them,” Clark said. “Those guys delivered. I was probably more nervous than them about getting it done.”

No. 1 UW secured its title Thursday, as they triumphed over a stubborn UCLA side 3-1 to clinch the conference. Two matches remain to stay unbeaten and finish the conference season.

It was an especially sweet taste for a Washington side that had come so close for the past three season. From falling to Stanford on the last kick of the game in 2020 and the controversy of playing one less game than 2021 champions Oregon state, the Huskies (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) have waited a long time to return to the summit of the west coast.

“Coming in, feeling how much of a team the guys are, coming up short and being so close hurts,” junior goalkeeper Sam Fowler said. “But winning a Pac-12 championship with those same guys makes it so much more special.”

Washington was sharp from the beginning of Thursday’s match, disrupting possession and pushing the pace early trying to exploit a deep-lying UCLA backline. The effort paid off quickly, as sophomore Ilijah Paul netted his 11th goal of the season to put the Huskies up one only eight minutes into the match.

Yet the Bruins (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) remained far from out of it, and as the match faded into a lull, they found their groove in possession.

A jarring chance for the visitors came in the 19th minute as a UCLA attacker found a gap between the center backs and delivered a crisp drive toward the bottom corner, forcing a diving save from Fowler.

As UW proceeded to sit deep, the opposition found its way into a prolonged period of possession to end the half. Continuing to prod at a complacent backline, UCLA forced Fowler to claim a high cross, only to have it slip through his hands onto the boot of redshirt sophomore Tucker Lepley.

UCLA tied it 1-1 in the 30th minute.

The Huskies thundered back early into the second half. Redshirt senior captain Lucas Meek netted the leading goal only two minutes into the latter frame, as an Ilijah Paul header was batted away by the goalkeeper, only to be powered home by the towering Meek.

And, with the title in sight, it only became more culpable for the Huskies. In the 68th minute, the referee whistled for a handball inside the Bruin box. And, as he did in the against Stanford, senior captain Gio Miglietti proved his mettle with a thunderous strike into the left side of the goal.

“We had a great game today,” Meek said. “That’s gonna show even more, as we go into the next couple games and the tournament. That we have this freedom to play.”

Despite the accomplishment of the night, the Huskies did suffer en route to their success, as both starting full backs, redshirt sophomore Gabe Threadgold and junior Khai Brisco, left the pitch due to injury.

Amidst all its success this season, the quest for the national title is just beginning for a side capable of lengthening its mark on history, as the team hopes to finish its season with the ultimate victory.

“Hopefully, it just loosens us up,” Clark said. “No one wants to end the season with a loss, everyone wants to end with a win, I would never doubt these guys that they’d find a way. It’s gonna be a fun run now.”

Washington will close its regular season with two more home matches, the first being senior day, as San Diego State travels to Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 6. The festivities start at 11:40 a.m. and kick-off is slated for noon.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.

