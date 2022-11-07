Rosales’ goal and assists carry Huskies to victory on Senior Day

With 12 seniors walking on Senior Day, Sunday proved a celebration worthy of the occasion, as the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team prevailed 3-0 over a struggling San Diego State side.

Highlighted by a screamer from sophomore Kalani Kossa-Rienzi in the 64th minute, the Huskies (15-0-3, 7-0-2) continued to impress with another standout performance. Huskies amassed their ninth clean sheet and their eleventh match of three or more goals.

“I thought, ‘I’m just gonna hit it,’” Kossa-Rienzi said. “I’ll admit I’m not known to bang out with my left foot, but every once in a while, you get those shots, and I got an open look, so I’m just gonna hit it.”

That he did, as he clipped the underside of the bar to open the floodgates for a lethal weapon of a Washington offense.

Fresh off the conference championship victory over No. 6 Stanford , Washington began the match with a lineup of exclusively celebrating seniors, with the exception of Jensen Jabara due to a lingering injury.

“I thought it was awesome to watch 11 seniors play,” Clark said. “For me, it’s just a huge pride situation, because we’ve got a lot of guys who’ve stuck with the program and the University. Some guys have been stars from day one, but most guys have worked their way through and believed in the program and each other.”

A first frame of little event left the Huskies wanting after 45 minutes. Unable to spring their capability along the wings, Washington remained out of possession for the majority of the first half, with SDSU spending a large portion of time inside UW territory.

The defining aspect of the opening half was, regrettably, the officiating, as 10 fouls were whistled for and three yellow cards dished out, one for SDSU and two for UW, both coming for dissent against seniors Khai Brisco and Omar Grey.

Following the break, the Huskies came at the Aztecs’ (5-8-4, 1-5-3 Pac-12) line in full force, with Kossa-Rienzi and fellow sophomore Nate Jones coming into the game to pin the opposition back.

“All these guys are coming to the end of their rope here at UW, and obviously, they want to compete, so all of us underclassmen are here for them,” Kossa-Rienzi said. “Everytime anybody’s called upon it’s not like you’re going into the game to jump around, you really get stuck in, and at the end of the day, we’re here to win.”

As the Huskies found their rhythm in the second half, pressure and patience paved the way. It took 25 minutes of the second half until Kossa-Rienzi unleashed a controversially inch-perfect shot from 30 yards away off the crossbar.

Upon much consternation from the visiting touchline and coaching staff, who were adamant that a review be necessary, an impromptu video review along the scorer’s table via a broadcast clip confirmed the goal and sent the Huskies on their way to victory.

“I had a pretty good view of the goal, and I’m pretty sure it went in,” senior Imanol Rosales said. “It was just amazing, because Kalani’s one of those guys on the team who just makes everyone happy, and when someone scores a goal like that, everyone on the team gets really happy.”

Less than 10 minutes later , the lead doubled for the purple and gold after a free kick effort was parried away by the Aztec goalkeeper to the toe of Jones.

As the wall of SDSU defenders fell victim to fatigue, the net rippled once more as Rosales’ stellar run of form continued with a goal in the 78th minute. Rosales’ second goal in the past three matches, along with his three assists in as many games, proved to be the icing on the cake for the Huskies.

“It’s just very special,” Rosales said. “This is probably my last year, so every single game is like a final. I try to run for every ball, score as many as I can, assist, help the team, and I’m just so happy right now.”

With one match remaining, UW hopes to cap off an invincible season with a win over bitter rival OSU, last season’s champions of the Pac-12. Washington will host Oregon State on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. for the last match of the regular season at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.

