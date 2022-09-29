UW opens conference competition with 2-0 win over SDSU

The No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team won its first Pac-12 match of the season in a commanding 2-0 victory over San Diego State, securing all of the first three points possible to start the trek for conference championship glory.

The Huskies (8-0-1, 1-0 Pac-12) found their breakthrough in the 34th minute as redshirt senior Omar Grey scored his second of the season from a sumptuous volley following a scramble along the goal line that saw the ball hit the crossbar and left a desperate Aztec (3-5-2, 0-2-1 Pac-12) goalkeeper lunging at the air as the net rippled.

Grey’s goal contribution rises to six in eight matches as the transfer from Seattle U continues to establish his position as a versatile forward for head coach Jamie Clark, often dropping in at central midfield to shore up the victory with his physical superiority in the air.

Washington’s offensive pressure held the opposition at bay for the rest of the first frame. With the Aztecs pinned in their final third the Huskies found a stroke of fortune again in the 40th minute as an infraction inside the eighteen gave way to a penalty.

In its match against Air Force earlier this season, Washington had missed its last two penalties in quick succession. But Thursday a new taker in the form of redshirt senior Lucas managed to fire home to make it 2-0 going into the half.

Meek’s experience in his role as captain has been no less than integral to success for the Huskies. The sixth year redshirt senior has played in all eight matches this year, accruing 12 goals and assists leading the side from the front with fellow captain and senior Gio Miglietti heading the backline.

A second half of little event saw the Huskies sit back and see out their victory, with the Aztecs finding little success in their efforts to break down a stout backline. Redshirt sophomore Gabe Threadgold made his third consecutive start at left back, giving Clark another reliable performance at full back.

The opposition did find a tad more success in the later stages, pressing forward with three shots on frame in the second half, testing a backline of later substitutes and forcing a handful of saves out of junior goalkeeper Sam Fowler.

UW continues to cement its place at the top of the college soccer championship contending sides, and with the onset of Pac-12 competition the task only grows harder to hold that status.

Clark and his side will continue its trip across California as they head to Los Angeles to take on No. 21 UCLA on Sunday, Oct 2, at 4 p.m. It will be the first ranked matchup for UW this season, before returning to face No. 6 Stanford at home on Oct 6.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

