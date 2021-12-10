Washington advances to national championship game after outlasting Georgetown

CARY, N.C. — It took 53 minutes and 24 seconds for the second-seeded Washington men’s soccer team to spark to life in its 2-1 College Cup semifinal win over third-seeded Georgetown.
“[Georgetown] were certainly good enough to move on today, but we’ve been seizing moments lately,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “I think in soccer, if you take advantage of your moments, you’re going to keep winning games.”
Two special moments were enough to keep the Huskies’ dreams of a national championship alive, the first courtesy of Lucas Meek.
Somewhat against the run of play, the Huskies (18-1-2, 6-1-2 Pac-12) struck first when Meek’s cross found its way past everyone and into the back of the net. Meek, who hadn’t scored since returning from a two month injury, couldn’t have picked a better moment to put his name back on the scoresheet. The goal was the catalyst for end to end action in the final 35 minutes.
“I was thinking to myself, ‘let’s put in a good cross in the right area’ and luckily it kind of worked out for me and it turned out to be a great shot,” Meek said. “I was not expecting it to go in, and that might’ve been represented on my face as I went to celebrate with the guys.”
Immediately after opening the scoring, the Huskies pushed numbers forward, hungry for a second. Playing with more confidence, the Washington attackers played with a swagger not seen in the first half, taking on defenders, drawing oohs and aahs from the crowd. The UW faithful would not wait long to see the revitalized offense find the net again.
If the first goal seemed to be a fluke, the second one was far from it as junior Charlie Ostrem launched the Huskies into a two goal lead with a spectacular effort from outside the box.
“That’s a once in a lifetime goal,'' Ostrem said. “It just came at the right time and I’m just so happy that I could do that for the team. When I took the touch, I was just thinking ‘hit this back post, high’ and hopefully it goes in.”
The UW left back shifted the ball onto his weaker right foot before curling his shot into the top corner beyond the diving Giannis Nikipolidis in the Georgetown goal. Ostrem, who has contributed offensively with nine assists, scored his second goal of the season on Friday night.
“Just going off of momentum,” Meek said. “We’re a team that plays with a lot of joy and togetherness and getting that first goal gets everybody in a better mindset.”
Although the final 30 minutes provided game defining moments, the match was characterized by few chances. The Huskies and Hoyas (18-3-1, 8-2-0 Big East) both average just over 16 shots per game. However, Friday’s semifinal ended with only 11 total shots, with Georgetown outshooting UW 6-to-5.
The Huskies got off to a slow start in the first half, allowing the Hoyas to control possession and the pace of the game. Despite a dominant record this season, slow starts have not been uncommon for UW this season. On multiple occasions, the Huskies have kicked into gear only after conceding first. While Washington did earn a few set piece opportunities, the quality of the deliveries did not threaten the Georgetown backline.
As the first half progressed, the Hoyas settled into the game, dictating play through their two deep lying central midfielders. Sean Zawadski and Dante Polvara were composed in possession, allowing them to control the middle of the park. However, Georgetown’s midfield possession was not translated into many shooting chances, finishing the half with only two shots, both off target.
The best chance of the half fell to Zach Riviere, who neatly settled the ball, before cutting inside to create space for the shot. UW goalkeeper Sam Fowler was alert to the danger, coming off his line quickly to put pressure on Riviere who spoiled his effort wide of the post in the 35th minute.
It looked as if Washington’s second goal would be enough to see the Huskies through to the final, but the celebrations were delayed after a late Georgetown goal set up a grandstand finish. Riviere found himself free at the back post, powering in a header which Fowler could not keep out, giving the Hoyas a glimmer of hope with 10 minutes to play.
“I thought that we were actually, crazily enough, comfortable at 2-0 and I thought it was going to take something special,'' Clark said. “That was a heck of a ball and header, so it took something [special]. I was just hoping we’d last until six minutes or five minutes before it happened, so there'd be less panic.”
Riviere would also have a chance to equalize at the death, but couldn’t keep his finish below the bar after the ball fell kindly to him 11 yards from goal. It seemed fitting that this battle between two of the nation’s best came down to the final play.
“We just talk about bravery all the time,” Clark said. “We want guys to be brave and win or lose, we want to play that way. I thought at the end when we got pushed back into our own half, but we were still brave stepping out.”
UW has one more hurdle to clear in pursuit of a national championship, playing eighth-seeded Clemson for the College Cup on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
