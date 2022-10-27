Washington finds winner with nine seconds remaining

After the Washington women’s soccer team scored a game winner in the last minute of play earlier this week, the UW men’s team just couldn’t let them have all the fun.

During a highly contested afternoon, Washington found its lifeline in the dying seconds of its game against Cal, as sophomore Ilijah Paul knocked in Thursday’s game winner.

After barely scraping a 1-1 draw in its last fixture at Oregon State, Washington had tied just twice heading into Thursday’s match. Looking to avoid a third tie against an inconsistent Cal side, Paul’s shot was a welcomed return to UW’s winning ways.

The Huskies (13-0-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) dictated the pace of the game early on, charging up the wings with energy and drive.

But midway through the first half, neither side had taken advantage of their opportunities. Paul pleaded for a free kick on the edge of the Cal box, but it was waved away by the referee. Looking for his first goal of the season, sophomore Chris Meyers scraped the outside of the left post with a free kick from just outside the box.

In the 31st minute, the Huskies finally opened the scoring from their third corner of the match. Meyers whipped a cross to the near post, and it was knocked in by junior Nick Scardina.

Only three minutes later, the Bears (3-7-5, 1-5-2 Pac-12) brought the game back level, burying a penalty kick in the bottom left corner of the net to make the game 1-1.

Throughout the first half, Washington’s defense kept Cal’s target strikers out of the game, shutting down Cal’s crosses and balls into the box. The trend continued into the second half.

The Huskies continued driving up the field but struggled to come up with any more substantial goal scoring opportunities. Most attacks ended in shots taken from deep or ambitious crosses into the box that mostly resulted in nothing more than goal kicks.

In the 63rd minute, Scardina was unable to get his head on the end of a deep free kick from Meyers. Only a minute later, Washington barely missed another free kick attempt.

The Bears held on for dear life, as the Huskies dominated the second half from start to finish, but missed chance after chance. Cal parked almost its entire team behind the ball as Washington did everything it could to find a winner.

With just nine seconds left on the clock, Washington finally did what it came to do.

As the fans began to count down the final seconds of play, redshirt sophomore Gabe Threadgold whipped in a cross from the right wing. Paul soared into the air and met the ball with his head, directing it into the bottom corner, and securing a 13th win for the Huskies.

Washington took 22 shots to Cal’s nine — and 15 corners in the process — Thursday afternoon.

With 13 wins in 15 games, the Huskies will likely remain the top-ranked team in the country heading into the weekend. Next up, the Huskies will travel to the Bay to face No. 5 Stanford on October 30 at 4 p.m.

