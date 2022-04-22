Bouchelaghem’s comeback sends Huskies to Pac-12 Championship

In a match that seemed to be quickly heading in UCLA’s favor, freshman Cesar Bouchelghem held on.
With the overall match tied 3-3 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Championships between the No. 8-seed Washington men’s tennis team and No. 5-seed UCLA, Bochelaghem found himself trailing 4-1 in the third set.
Bouchelaghem proceeded to win five straight games to earn the third set victory, and clinch the overall match for the second day in a row, sending the Huskies to finals of the Pac-12 Championships.
Having already earned a 5-1 victory over the Bruins earlier this season, the Huskies looked to extend their win streak over the Bruins.
Washington did just that with a 4-3 victory.
UW did not earn the doubles point over UCLA when the teams met on April 1. Just three weeks later, Washington changed the narrative.
Seniors Jack Davis and Ewen Lumsden’s court was the first to finish, going in UCLA’s favor with a 6-2 defeat. Bouchelaghem and sophomore Brandon Wong quickly shifted momentum for Washington with a 6-4 win on Court 3.
Junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko were defeated 6-4 in their doubles match against UCLA earlier this season. The two earned a 7-5 victory over their opponents in this match, clinching the overall doubles point.
The Huskies (18-10, 2-6 Pac-12) continued their strong doubles play for the third day in Ojai, California, taking a 1-0 lead over the Bruins (13-12, 2-4 Pac-12).
Chidekh was paired against a different UCLA opponent for singles in this second meeting, but still earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over 75th-ranked Patrick Zahraj, extending UW’s lead to two.
Suko finished next on Court 6. He was defeated 6-1, 6-3, bringing the score to 2-1.
Davis added to UW’s lead to follow. With a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory, Davis made the overall score 3-1, with the Huskies needing just one more singles victory to advance to the championship.
Lumsden finished next. Despite losing his first set 6-3 and forcing a third set with a 6-0 win in the second set, Lumsden was unable to pull off the comeback, and lost the third set.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin had a chance to clinch the match for Washington, winning 6-3 in the first set and going to a second set tiebreaker, but he lost 7-2 in the tiebreaker.
In the third set, Lin and his opponent, Bryce Pereira, both held serve to 3-3, but Lin was broken and was unable to overcome the two-game deficit, losing 6-4 to make the overall match score 3-3.
Court 5 with Bouchelaghem was nearly a break for UCLA, with the Bruins up 4-3 in the second set after having won the first in a tiebreak. But Bouchelaghem managed to close the gap, taking the second set 6-4 and forcing a third set against the Bruins.
With all other matches completed, Bouchelaghem needed to secure a third set win in order to send the Huskies to the finals.
Bouchelaghem trailed by three games, at 3-0 and 4-1, but his five straight games clinched the overall match for UW at 4-3, as the Huskies defeated the Bruins for the second time this season.
It was the second straight day that Bouchelaghem clinched the match point for UW, following Thursday’s upset over top-seeded Arizona.
USC and Stanford play in the other semifinal match, and Washington will play the winner Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. in Ojai, California.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.