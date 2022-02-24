Cesar Bouchelaghem’s unique path to Washington

Cesar Bouchelaghem skipped four grades.
After starting high school at just 10 years old, the now-17-year-old has yet to lose a singles match at Washington.
The freshman’s collegiate career began earlier this year against Utah State, and since then, he has proven competitive as the Washington men’s tennis team’s opponents continue to pose tougher challenges.
Bouchelaghem’s freshman season at the Nordstrom Tennis Center is taking place far from home. With the convincing of junior Clement Chidekh — the No. 2 player in the nation and the No. 1 singles player at UW — Bouchelaghem has landed over 5,000 miles away from where his tennis career began.
“Clement Chidekh, who is No. 1 here, sent me a message,” Bouchelaghem said. “He was saying that there was a place here and that the university was searching for a player, so it was a very big opportunity for me. That is why I am here.”
Chidekh reached out to Bouchelaghem to join the Huskies in October 2021, nearly a month into the start of fall quarter. The decision was then left up to head coach Matt Anger to continue the recruitment of the newest possible addition to the roster.
Making matters difficult, NCAA rules require all incoming freshmen competing at the collegiate level to fall between the typical freshman age of 18 to 19 years old.
“It is a good rule, and it was meant to make sure we didn’t have players that were too old in college tennis,” Anger said. “What was happening was there would be an international player that would graduate at the age of 18 or 19 and then go play tournaments for a few years, then come into college as a 22-year-old freshman, which was not fair to the usual 18- or 19-year-old.”
The rule is usually exercised by having athletes begin their collegiate career within six months of when they graduate high school.
Bouchelaghem was not a typical recruit. He graduated from high school during a pandemic at 15 years old.
This meant Bouchelaghem was technically breaking the NCAA rule when joining the Huskies (8-3) due to him missing the six month window of eligibility.
“As a penalty, he had to sit out our first four matches before he was able to play,” Anger said. “Because of this rule, that was not meant for a situation like his, he was starting at age 17, which is younger than other players, with less experience still. But [the NCAA] felt since it was a rule, something still needed to be done.”
After packing his bags and moving to the United States from France, Bouchelaghem officially joined the team in January at the start of winter quarter.
“It was the first time that I came [to the United States],” Bouchelaghem said. “It wasn’t scary. I was really excited to play college tennis and discover America.”
Of the 15 singles sets played thus far in his seven collegiate matches, Bouchelaghem has dropped only two sets, resulting in overall wins in each of the matches that were able to be played to completion.
Despite his young age, Bouchelaghem joined the team with a Universal Tennis Ranking of 12.55, which placed him at No. 4 among his Washington teammates, and earned him the No. 6 singles spot and a No. 3 doubles position.
“Needless to say, he is intelligent,” Anger said. “I see it in his understanding of the game. I see it in how he is able to handle situations in college matches, not having really seen a lot of college matches before, and still not having the fall to compete.”
The Huskies began their season with eight straight wins, with six clean sweeps.
This past weekend, Washington was slated to compete against three top-10 teams at the ITA Team Indoor Championship, which resulted in three straight team losses.
Of the three matches from ITAs, Bouchelaghem had only one that was played to completion, earning a 7-6, 6-1 win against his opponent from then-No. 9 Georgia.
Washington prepares to face a Big Ten opponent, Wisconsin, this weekend with the intention to break its losing streak and find its way back to its dominating play from earlier this season.
With Bouchelaghem’s play nearly unaffected by top-ranked opponents this weekend, the Frenchman will have another chance to help UW get back to its winning performance.
“When you are playing against the top teams, it is great for us –– you learn,” Anger said. “I think we surprised a lot of people, but at the same time, we didn’t break through. We have got plenty to work on, and that has really been my main focus.”
The Huskies’ match against the Badgers will take place at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.