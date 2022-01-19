Chidekh leads Huskies in all-around sweep

Wednesday ended just as it began for the Washington men’s tennis team: strong.
After a decisive doubles point win early in the match against Seattle U, Washington never let go of the lead on any of its courts and finished with a 7-0 sweep. The night couldn’t have gone much better as the Huskies (2-0) took control of every single set and powered wins on all courts.
“Once again, I don’t wanna forget, just happy to be playing,” head coach Matt Anger said. “And I think our guys were a little sharper [today].”
Fresh off a doubles point loss in their season-opener, Washington flipped the early momentum Wednesday, looking good off the bat as all three pairs stayed consistent and ahead.
All of UW’s doubles teams took the first four games of six. Court one with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Han-Chih Lin finished up first, ending 6-1.
All the pairs gave up just a game as Court 2 and 3 followed with the same score and UW headed into singles up 1-0.
Nothing got out of Washington’s control all day as the agility and consistency success from doubles transferred easily to singles play.
After missing the team’s first game earlier in the week, junior Clemont Chidekh, who is individually ranked No. 3 in the country, led the way with UW’s first singles win of the night. He ended 6-2, 6-2.
“I think the team did really well,” Chidekh said. “We’re getting sharper and sharper after the match against Boise [State] so that was really good and happy to be back.”
The even courts finished almost simultaneously just after Chidekh’s win. The three additional points from senior Jack Davis, sophomore Han-Chih Lin, and freshman Rikuto Yamaguchi moved UW up 5-0 and gave it the win.
With the two remaining games close, the teams finished them out with the match decided.
The only run of three straight games from Seattle U was on Court five against freshman Nedim Suko, who’s opponent took three games in a row during the second set, but was eventually shut down by Suko.
The last to end his set, Suko’s win gave Washington a complete 7-0 sweep.
UW picks back up looking to continue the sweep success this weekend, where it takes on Eastern Washington at home on Saturday at 11 p.m.
Washington’s previous weekend matchup against Oregon, which would not have counted as a Pac-12 game, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in Oregon’s program.
