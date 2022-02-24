Clement Chidekh earns first No. 1 ITA ranking in UW men’s tennis history

In the Feb. 24 release of the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, UW junior Clement Chidekh from Lyon, France was placed as the No. 1 singles player in the nation.
The Frenchman began the 2022 season ranked as the No. 3 player and has now made history on the Washington men’s tennis team by climbing the polls and becoming the first player in program history to earn the top spot in the poll.
After this past weekend at the ITA Team Indoor Championships, playing against the nation’s best — all being ranked in the top-30 at the time of the match — Chidekh did not lose a single set.
This performance at ITAs supplemented Chidekh’s 16-3 record for the 2021-22 season. Chidekh’s three losses were all to ITA top ranked opponents during the fall season. Refining his play, Chidekh is undefeated so far in 2022.
Chidekh sits at the No. 1 singles spot and at No. 2 doubles at UW. Chidekh and his partner, freshman Nedim Suko, earned the No. 36 doubles ranking in the nation in the latest polls. The pair has only lost one match this season.
Washington and its No. 1 player in the nation will host Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
