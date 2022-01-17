Depth shines for men’s tennis in season-opening victory

Without its No. 1 singles player in junior Clement Chidekh due to COVID-19 protocols, the Washington men’s tennis team had to rely on its depth in its first match of the season.
Hosting Boise State at Nordstrom Tennis Center on Monday, UW overcame an early deficit, winning its matches on the top five singles courts to top the Broncos, 5-2.
“I’m glad we got to play, that’s the first thing,” head coach Matt Anger said. “I’m grateful we got to play, we had two matches that were postponed, so we were thrilled to be out there. We did some things well, and I think we’ve got a lot of potential this year and we want to keep building.”
But unlike the singles domination, the Huskies (1-0) didn’t quite get off to the best start in doubles play.
The Huskies couldn’t come up with the big points when it mattered during the doubles matches, failing to capitalize on numerous chances to break the Broncos’ serve on courts 1 and 2.
Down 4-5 on all courts, UW’s No. 1 doubles pair of senior Jack Davis and sophomore Han-Chih Lin dropped their final game, and the same unfolded on court 3 with senior Jack Pulliam and freshman Nedim Suko.
Although it was all in a losing effort, Anger was impressed by Davis and Lin’s display, despite the lack of experience playing doubles together.
“We had a guy [Chidekh] that couldn’t play that we found out [in the morning],” Anger said. “We adjusted our doubles teams this morning… I actually thought our doubles, at first doubles, even though we lost, was not that bad. We were at 4-4 in that set, and in three of those games we lost we had 10 game points. [If] we have three of those 10 and we’re up 7-1, so I actually thought at first doubles we out-played them until 4-4.”
With the doubles point decided, junior Ewen Lumsden and freshman Rikuto Yamaguchi’s match on court 2 was called off with the Broncos (1-2) just one point away from taking the set.
“It was a tough doubles point, a couple of close ones, but we knew all our guys were going to compete hard, so we refocused for singles and came out, good energy, and got the win,” Lumsden said.
It didn’t take long for Washington to even the overall match up, though, as Lin worked through his opposition on court 3 in less than an hour to win 6-0, 6-1.
With Chidekh out, Lumsden slid in as the No. 1 singles player for Monday’s dual and handled the challenge well, following Lin's quick match with a breezy 6-2, 6-2 victory.
“Usually Clement’s No.1, but he was out, so I hopefully filled the spot in well, so overall great to get the first win of the season,” Lumsden said.
Suko followed up an impressive fall campaign in which he went 8-5 with his first collegiate win in the dual season, 6-1, 6-1 as UW’s No. 4 singles player Monday.
“We’ve been so young, and now we’re playing with a little more experience which is good,” Anger said. “Hopefully we will see that over the course of the year, where we’ve got some experience but also the young guys contributing. Obviously, first match for Nedim Suko, first match for Rikuto [Yamaguchi], so it’s nice for them to get some wins on the board.”
With Washington leading the overall match 3-1, Davis put the finishing touches on the Huskies’ season-opening victory on court 2.
Trailing 5-2 in a first-set tiebreak, Davis rallied back to win the tiebreaker 9-7, before stepping up his level in the second set with some relentless play at the net to win 7-6 (7), 6-2.
With the overall match already decided, Yamaguchi’s match entered a super tiebreaker on court 5, as the freshman continued the dominance for UW with a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 10-7 victory, the first of his young career.
The Huskies’ only singles loss came from Pulliam to BSU’s Jan Lucca Marqudt at 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 on court six.
Washington stays at home, hosting Seattle U this Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.