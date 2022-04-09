Huskies blow lead in final road match of season

The Washington men’s tennis team played its final away match of the regular season on Saturday against Cal.
After taking a 3-1 lead, the Huskies lost three straight singles matches and ultimately lost 4-3 to the Bears.
Washington began strong, taking on the doubles point.
Junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko were the first to finish on Court 2 with a 6-2 win against their opponents.
To follow with a slightly different lineup at doubles No. 1, senior Jack Davis and senior Ewen Lumsden earned a 6-3 victory, clinching the doubles point for UW.
Moving into singles with a point advantage over the Bears (11-8, 2-5 Pac-12), the Huskies (15-8, 2-4 Pac-12) now needed to complete their winning performance.
Court 2 with Davis was the first to finish. Davis quickly defeated his opponent in 6-1, 6-2 sets, putting UW up 2-0.
Lumsden’s match on Court 3 was determined shortly after. He was defeated 6-0, 6-3, making the score 2-1.
Chidekh earned a third point for the Huskies with 6-2, 6-3 set wins on Court 1.
Washington then began to lose control of the match.
Court 4 with sophomore Han Chih-Lin was determined in Cal’s favor with 6-3, 7-6 sets, making the score 3-2.
The remaining two matches were forced into third sets.
Suko’s match began strongly in his favor, and quickly took a turn. He began by earning a 6-1 set victory that was then followed by 6-3, 6-2 set losses. This leveled the overall score to 3-3.
It was up to Court 5 freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem to determine the match. After losing the first set 6-2, Bouchelaghem earned a 7-5 win in the second set, forcing a third. Bouchelaghem was defeated 6-1 in the final set, allowing Cal to clinch the overall match.
Washington will come back home to play Arizona State at the Bill Quillian Stadium, weather permitting, on Friday, April 15 at 3 p.m.
