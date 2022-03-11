Huskies bounce back with sweep of Lobos

The Washington men’s tennis team looked to move back into the win column against New Mexico on Friday afternoon after facing its first loss on the road Thursday.
The Huskies adjusted, earning a 4-0 win over the Lobos.
Washington continued its quality play from the past few doubles matches with victories in the doubles matches.
Senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong finished first on Court 1 with a 6-3 victory, their first win on the road together since the start of UW’s road play last week.
To follow shortly after was No. 34 ranked pair junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko with a 6-3 win at doubles No. 2.
Washington managed to clinch the first point of the match, setting itself up for a dominant performance against New Mexico.
After being outscored 3-0 in its final three single matches Thursday, the Huskies (11-4 Pac-12 1-0) had work to do in order to avoid a similar outcome against the Lobos (5-7).
Davis was the first to finish on Court 3 with two 6-3 set wins, giving Washington a 2-0 lead.
Chidekh followed suit on Court 1, earning 6-3 and 6-2 set wins, stretching the Huskies’ lead to three.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin clinched the overall match win on Court No. 4, earning 6-1 and 6-4 set victories.
UW will have a week off before it picks back up on Tuesday, March 22 in Las Vegas against UNLV.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
