Huskies break losing streak with win over Ducks

The Washington men’s tennis team wasn’t just looking to break its short road losing streak on Friday. It had a streak on the line.

Washington had won four straight against Oregon, and a win would extend UW’s streak to five.

Able to do just that, UW took down UO, 4-3.

The doubles point set the stage early for the rivalry match going in Washington’s favor.

Court 2 with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson fell quickly in a 6-0 set loss to their opponents. But, No. 3 doubles with Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx won their third straight doubles match, 6-4.

Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn finished off the doubles matches. The two not only clinched the overall point for Washington, but they also pulled an upset of the No. 10 ranked duo in the nation in tiebreaking set, 7-5.

Moving into singles, the Huskies (4-3, 1-0 Pac-12) were set up with an early lead against the Ducks (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12).

Bouchelaghem’s match on Court 3 finished first. Bouchelaghem won in 6-4, 6-3 set wins, putting UW up 2-0 against its conference rivals.

No. 6 singles with Pearson finished next. Pearson was unable to win a game in his doubles match, but bounced back in singles with straight 6-4 set wins, extending the lead to three.

Court 2 with Zharyn then went in Oregon’s favor with a 6-3 loss in the first set. Despite forcing a tiebreak, Zharyn still faced a 7-6 set loss to determine the point for UO.

The Ducks then managed to clinch two more sets on Courts 4 and 5. Hendrikx lost 6-2, 6-4 in his two sets, making the overall score 3-2.

No. 4 singles with Suko ended in straight 6-3 set losses, and then leveled the score to three all.

Court 1 with Lin was left to determine the overall match. Lin won his first set 6-4.

After being down by three games in the second set, Lin managed to pull ahead, clinching a 7-5 win in the second set, and the final point for the Huskies.

UW will return home on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. to play host to UNLV.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

