Huskies earn win in final nonconference match

The Washington men’s tennis team took on its final nonconference opponent of the season, Northern Arizona, Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Continuing their dominant play from Tuesday, the Huskies defeated the Lumberjacks 6-1.
Despite a different lineup than typical, UW still showed its strength early.
Sophomore Brandon Wong and senior Jack Davis set a precedent with a 6-3 win at Court 1.
Washington welcomed a new face to the team in freshman Dzianis Zharyn from Belarus. He made his debut with freshman Nedim Suko at doubles No. 3. The pair earned a 6-4 victory over their opponents.
The Huskies (13-4, 1-0 Pac-12) clinched the doubles point over the Lumberjacks (14-6) and set themselves up for a 1-0 lead early on.
With momentum from the first point, sophomore Han-Chih Lin secured the second point for UW with 6-3 and 6-0 wins on Court 3.
Following Lin was Court 1 with Davis, rather than the typical lineup with junior Clement Chidekh at singles No. 1. Davis won 6-2, 6-4. It was his first match of the year at No. 1 singles.
The overall match was secured at No. 4 singles with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem earning 6-3 and 6-1 set wins, putting Washington up 4-0.
Senior Ewen Lumsden completed his comeback in a third set super tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-6, (10-5) to extend UW’s lead to five.
Freshman Rikuto Yamaguchi was at Court 6. Yamaguchi lost his first set 6-4, but earned 7-5 and 6-2 victories in the two sets to follow, securing another point for the Huskies.
Court 5 with Suko was the only to finish in Northern Arizona’s favor, making the score 6-1.
Washington will play for a third time this week against Pac-12 opponent, Utah, in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 27 at 11 a.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
