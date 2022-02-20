Huskies face third straight loss to close out ITA Indoor Championships

The Washington men’s tennis team struggled to break their losing streak for the third night in a row Sunday.
After a hard fought match against No. 9 Georgia, with it coming down to the final singles match, the Huskies were faced with their final redemption match of the weekend against No. 7 Virginia.
Similar to UW’s opponents earlier this weekend, UVA’s No. 7 ranked team was made up of five singles players ranked in ITA’s top-125 with two double pairings ranked in the top-30.
The Huskies (8-3) were defeated 4-0 against the Cavaliers in their final match of ITAs.
With last night’s match in mind, Court No. 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko quickly earned a 6-2 set win in their doubles match.
It was left up to either Court No. 1 with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong or Court No. 3 with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden to clinch a set win and help earn UW the doubles point.
Both Washington pairs were down by a game to their Virginia opponents, and neither were able to clinch a set win with a 6-4 loss on Court 1 and a 6-3 loss on Court 3.
As the Huskies struggled to find their dominance in the doubles matches, the Cavaliers (6-5) gained the early lead, 1-0.
Similar to Washington’s other two matches this weekend, it was unable to dominate singles.
“I think we are ready,” head coach Matt Anger said. “But we need to be ready for this to be a standard operating level and improve from there.”
Starting on Court 2, a precedent was set by UVA. Lumsden was defeated by the No. 17 player in the country 6-0 and 6-3 first, making the score 2-0.
Court No. 3 was soon to follow with 6-4, 6-2 sets in Virginia’s favor. Davis was defeated by the No. 82 singles player in the nation. UVA extended its lead to 3-0.
The final match was determined on Court 5. Suko was defeated by Virginia’s No. 29 ranked player.
Washington will pick back up against Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Reach Sports writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
