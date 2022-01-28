Huskies kick off weekend with another sweep

Continuing its long non-conference stay at home, the Washington men’s team found its fourth sweep in five straight wins Friday night.
The Huskies (5-0) didn’t let any points fall into the Aggies’ (1-1) hands despite a sturdy performance — particularly during the doubles point — by the visitors.
“I felt like Utah State was playing as sharp as anyone we’ve played so far,” head coach Matt Anger said. “So it was a step up and I felt like right down the line our guys played well.”
Both teams looked fairly evenly matched during doubles, with Utah State keeping close on all three courts despite slight leads by Washington. An energetic game on Court 1 with sophomore Brandon Wong and senior Jack Davis gave UW its first doubles win, and two minutes later, UW’s second doubles duo of junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko took the doubles point.
It was Wong’s second win since returning back from injury last week.
Freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem got his first collegiate start at doubles three with senior Ewen Lumsden, who stopped playing at 4-4 after the point was decided. Bouchelaghem also found a 6-4, 6-1 during singles at Court 6.
“Cesar's first match welcome to college tennis,” Anger said. “He had a great time, and that’s the main thing right.”
Chidekh on Court 1 found the only shut-out first set of the match, as he held the Aggies’ number one to 6-0, 6-2. He was the first court to finish, completing his match with no other courts within three games of being done.
The rest of the Huskies fell in line, with Bouchelaghem and Suko winning following and securing the deciding point.
After wins on Courts 2 and 3 fell in line, the only piece left was Court 4, where sophomore Han-Chih Lin had just finished his first set. He won his second, splitting sets to head into a third-set tiebreaker.
Wrapping up well over half an hour past the last match, Lin won and secured the Huskies’ 7-0 sweep.
“I was happy with Hans,” Anger said. “He’s kind of cruised through some of his matches and this was a good challenge. His guy was really fighting hard, they were both fighting hard, and so there were a lot of good points. I thought this was a good test for him.”
The Huskies, who will remain at home until March, pick back up against Idaho on Sunday, Jan. 30 at noon.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
