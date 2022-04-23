Huskies’ Pac-12 tournament run ends in loss to Trojans

Saturday afternoon, USC entered its finals match against the Washington men’s tennis team seeking its third straight championship win. Washington entered hoping to extend its Cinderella run just one more day and earn its first Pac-12 tournament championship.
In the past week, the Huskies (18-11, 2-6 Pac-12) knocked off top-seeded Arizona, No. 5-seed UCLA, and No. 9-seed Oregon, landing it a trip to the final round to take on No. 2-seed USC.
Just twenty days ago, a far less versed UW team lost 4-1 to USC, with senior Jack Davis being the only one to put a point on the board for the Huskies.
Despite UW’s best effort Saturday evening, the reigning champions were able to do it again with a 4-1 USC victory.
Starting with the doubles point, senior Ewen Lumsden and Davis took on the No. 5 ranked pair in the country. The two were quickly defeated 6-1.
Doubles No. 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko were defeated shortly after, 6-2. It was Chidekh and Suko’s first doubles loss of the Pac-12 championship.
The Huskies couldn’t turn much around in singles, with the Trojan’s taking every court but one.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin’s match finished quickly in the Trojan’s (21-5, 7-1 Pac-12) favor with 6-3, 6-1 straight sets.
Before Saturday, USC had not given up a single point throughout the entire tournament.
Suko on Court 6 broke its streak, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, making the overall score 2-1.
Similar to Friday’s match, Lumsden was quickly defeated in the first set, but found momentum in the second. He forced the second set to a tiebreaker, making it level at 6-6. Lumsden lost the tiebreaker against the No. 56 ranked Peter Makk, allowing USC to lead by two.
Davis’ match determined the Pac-12 Champion.
Up in the first set then forced into a tiebreak, Davis managed to secure a first set win, but couldn’t hold on for much longer against the run from USC’s Bradely Frye. Frye went on to win the second set 6-3.
Davis was down 4-1 in the third set and attempted to close the gap, making the score 5-3. But despite his final push, Frye earned another 6-3 set win resulting in USC’s point total to reach four to secure the overall win.
Looking to earn another win against a top opponent, No. 6 Chidekh’s top-10 matchup was not played to completion. Chidekh had a chance to win in the second set, with a set point while being up 5-4. He lost the set point, resulting in Dostanic to come back and force a third. With Davis’ loss, the match ended early.
Washington will await its fate after its Pac-12 Championship run, in which it beat No. 15 Arizona, No. 46 UCLA, and No. 48 Oregon, to see if its final push earned them a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.