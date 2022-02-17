Huskies prepare for ultimate test at ITA Indoor Championships

UW is seeking an unprecedented performance.
In the past 15 years, the Washington men’s tennis team has hosted the ITA National Team Indoor Championships four times, all with the same outcome: a first-round exit. This upcoming weekend, the Huskies host the tournament for the fifth time, with a chance to change the precedent.
UW hosted top-ranked teams for this championship in 2008, 2011, 2013, and 2018. Each of these matchups resulted in the Huskies’ exit in the first round. By hosting the event in 2022, the Huskies are automatic, unseeded qualifiers, and underdogs yet again.
Washington will be paired against first-seeded Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the first round at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
This year will also be the first year that the Huskies (8-0) will be entering this event undefeated, with six of their wins being clean sweeps.
Head coach Matt Anger has led his team to the strongest season start possible heading into ITAs, but the confidence derived from these wins will not be the key to break the cycle of UW’s performance at this event.
“By the time we get to next week [being undefeated] is not going to play a role,” Anger said. “It is our guys believing more and more in each other and as a team.”
Belief is the Huskies’ ticket to rewriting their narrative.
Washington’s undefeated season has been led in part by the No. 2 player in the nation: junior Clement Chidekh. The Frenchman has yet to drop a set in any of his singles matches since the season began.
Chidekh began the 2022 season ranked as the No. 3 player in the country. In the latest ITA singles poll released Feb. 9, Chidekh earned the No. 2 spot, the highest-ranked player in UW history.
“If you look at the individual rankings, and you look through the top 50 and 60 guys, most of those guys are here this weekend,” Anger said. “Everyone is going to have tough matches, that’s what makes it exciting.”
With ITAs consisting of the top fifteen teams in the country and countless top-ranked players, the tournament will be the ultimate test for the unranked Huskies thus far.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin has proven his abilities to come back from a deficit, and fight for the final point.
Lin battled for nearly an hour longer than his teammates in his singles match against Utah State earlier this season, to go on to win in an abbreviated third set tiebreak.
“There is an importance of perseverance,” Anger said. “Whether it be our training, our toughness on the court in a match, handling ups and downs, momentum changes, you need to have strong perseverance. And that is something that is good with Lin.”
Perseverance and the traits displayed by Lin will be an integral component as UW looks to perform highly in hopes of forcing an upset against their opponents.
Despite Washington’s shutout-filled resume, senior Jack Davis has also been tested by evenly-matched opponents.
Davis opened the season against Boise State with a close 7-6 set win at No. 2 singles, similar to his opening 7-5 set win against Utah State. In both matches Davis refined his play and found his momentum to earn overall match wins with larger margins in his second sets of 6-2 and 6-3, respectively.
Davis is also the only returning player from the 2017-18 team that hosted and competed in ITAs. At the time he sat at No. 6 singles and will be entering the 2022 event as UW’s No. 2 singles player.
Chidekh’s nationally ranked performance, Lin’s ability to battle through extended matches, and Davis’ veteran experience will all have to play a role in the team’s belief and execution this weekend in order for the Huskies to upset the Buckeyes and progress past the first round.
Washington is guaranteed a minimum of three matches, with consolation matches scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 for all teams eliminated from the winner’s bracket.
Reach contributing writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
