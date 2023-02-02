Huskies rally for a win after slow start in singles

After splitting its first 2023 stint of road matches, the Washington men’s tennis team returned home to Nordstrom Tennis Center to take on Boise State.

During Thursday’s match, UW was able to extend its win streak to two games. A 4-0 win against BSU started on Court 2, with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson setting the good tone early in the doubles point.

Since the first match of the season against Seattle U, the duo hasn’t dropped a doubles set.

Thursday, they won by their largest margin yet, 6-1.

To follow was No. 3 doubles with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx. The two fell quickly in a 6-1 loss.

With the doubles point on the line, sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn finished on Court 1. A 6-2 set win sent UW into singles with the advantage.

The early lead over the Broncos meant that for the first time of the season, the Huskies (4-1) had clinched the doubles point in back to back matches.

But the doubles point momentum didn’t follow UW into its singles matches.

Bouchelaghem, at No. 3 singles, was the only one of the Huskies to get an early lead and maintain that lead in the first set. Bouchelaghem earned a 6-1 set win to start, and followed with a 6-2 set win to put Washington up 2-0.

The remaining five matches needed to rally.

Able to do just that, three of the remaining five matches forced tie-breaking sets, in an attempt to clinch their first sets.

Of the three tie-breaking sets, two went in favor of the Huskies, preventing the Broncos (2-1) from gaining too much ground.

Singles No. 4 with Suko looked a bit different than the tiebreakers, with a comeback of five straight game wins launching his first set from 4-1 to 6-4.

Keeping the ball rolling, he then won the second set with a 6-4 score to put UW up 3-0.

Court 6 with Pearson finished next. After playing close to the entirety of his first set down one game, he forced a tiebreak to clinch the first set 7-5. A comfortable 6-3 second set win was all Washington needed. Pearson’s win put UW up 4-0.

Thursday was the first time of the season the Huskies have held an opponent to zero points.

With an eight-day break in gameplay ahead of it, Washington preps for its match against Arkansas which is slated for Friday, Feb. 10.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

