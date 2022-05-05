Huskies seek back to back runs at NCAA Tournament

After five years, the Huskies are dusting off their rackets to compete in the NCAA tournament.
After an unprecedented performance in the Pac-12 Championship tournament, the Washington men’s tennis team secured itself a spot for the 22nd time under head coach Matt Anger in the final team tournament of the season.
Washington began the season unranked in the team polls released on Feb. 13. By the time the polls were released on March 2nd UW was ranked No. 69 with a 10-3 record, with its only losses being against top-15 opponents.
The No. 39-ranked Huskies (18-11, 2-6 Pac-12) were nothing short of impressive in their most recent matches.
But UW’s postseason play was nearly the opposite to how its regular season ended.
Only winning two of its final eight matches in the regular season, the odds did not seem to be leaning in Washington’s favor as they entered the Pac-12 Championships as the No. 8 seed, a position forced to play a preliminary match to receive a spot in the main portion of the bracket.
Facing its cross-state rival for the third time this season, the Huskies confidently defeated the Ducks, advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
The Cinderella story did not stop there.
Washington cruised past No. 1-seed Arizona in an upset, then knocked out UCLA. Eventually getting taken down by USC in the championship match, the Huskies proved that they could perform.
“People said it was unbelievable,” Anger said. “But really we have been very close in a lot of these matches earlier in the season. We had been very close with top teams, we just hadn’t really broken through.”
With one tournament down and one to go, UW will have to find this performance again.
“For me it [their performance] was believable,” Anger said. “It was just dramatic, we pulled out the close matches multiple days in a row.”
Washington will be paired up against Pepperdine for the first round of the NCAA tournament.
This year was the first since 2010 that Washington did not play Pepperdine in one of its regular season non-conference matches.
Despite UW’s convincing performance in its Pac-12 tournament run, Pepperdine has posed challenges for over a decade.
“We do get a little recovery time here between the Pac-12 Championships and the NCAA tournament,” Anger said. “Hopefully that will suit us well as we try to get ourselves acclimated here [in South Carolina] to be ready for Friday.”
In their past 11 meetings, Washington has won only two matches. The last match UW won against Pepperdine was in 2018, when senior Jack Davis was the only current member on the team at the time. Washington’s only other win over Pepperdine in the past 11 years being in 2016, after losing five straight in previous meetings.
“They’ve [Pepperdine] got some good wins on their resume,” Anger said. “They beat USC, who we just lost to, but they also lost to Oregon, who we defeated a number of times this season.”
The Huskies have their work cut out for them in order to advance to the second round of NCAAs.
Should Washington advance past the first round, it will take on the winner of the South Carolina versus South Carolina State match on May 7. It would be its first appearance in the second round of the tournament since 2013.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.